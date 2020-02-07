How much violence can people absorb, tune out, ignore and still feel fine?
“Possessor,” a thought-provoking horror film at the recent Sundance Film Festival, tests that limit.
It explores what might ensue from the ability for one person to directly control the minds of others through secretly administered brain implants.
It may even reflect on how people can endure the daily carnage — from vehicles, accidents and others across the world — and remain sane.
Do we immediately dismiss it or just feel it for a moment before returning untroubled to our own personal concerns? And can someone with the right technology — which probably isn't as far off as we'd care to think — take advantage of that?
Writer-Director Brandon Cronenberg's film explores this elusive corner of the human soul.
The movie features actress Andrea Riseborough (The Grudge) as Tasya Vos, who uses just such technology to possess someone and force them to murder innocent people to make money for clients of the secret company that employs her.
There's no pretense of using this technology to only mete out justice to dangerous villains who escaped the consequences of their crimes. It's just plain murder for money. As Vos well knows.
So after she successfully completes yet another untraceable killing, her handler and confidant Girder, played by Jennifer Jason Leigh, gives Vos a test. Girder runs her through a routine designed to ensure she is entirely disconnected from the mind she controlled before that link was severed.
She presents Vos with items — such as her grandfather's pipe — and asks her to describe them and where they came from. If she answers correctly, then Vos' mind is unaffected by her remote inhabitation of her victim's mind. But the movie is clear that the danger of not being able to sever the link at all increases the longer that link is in place.
This danger rears its head when Vos has to control a mind for longer than normal. She needs to remotely carry out a multiple murder so her company's client can take over a lucrative firm owned by John Parse, played by Sean Bean. Parse's daughter Ava, played by Tuppence Middleton, is the beau of Colin, played by Chris Abbott, who is targeted to be possessed. All are to be killed, seemingly by Colin in a murder-suicide.
At any rate, while still possessing Colin, Vos eventually struggles to control him. He starts to play his own role. And perhaps she even leads him to her own home where her estranged husband and son live and harm comes to them. Could she still pass the test of identifying her grandfather's pipe and other items? No problem?
And what if that became her new level of fine?