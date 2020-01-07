I play a little folk and blues acoustic guitar, but since there are so many excellent guitarists in Pocatello with skills far beyond mine, I have recently pursued learning blues harmonica — usually called a “blues harp.” There are simply fewer blues harp players in town so it’s easier to get on stage and play publicly. One fine local harp player is John Wolf. Dan Lauer was one of the best, but he now “bends” notes in Bend, Oregon.
The Hohner diatonic harmonica is a remarkable instrument. It is simple and yet complex. It is the only wind instrument that the musician blows both ways. To “suck” and “blow” is good, not bad. The harp has 10 holes to blow and draw with a total of 19 notes (one is repeated), yet anyone with practice can get a rhythmic chugging train sound. My late cat, Missy, loved that train sound and reacted like a cat in heat when she heard it. The blues harp allows extra notes by “bending” or distorting the reeds by restricting air flow on the draw so that a note can be flattened. This allows the harp player to make those mournful wailing sounds that is consistent with the blues. Hohner officials were disturbed when they heard blues musicians were bending notes and considered it a flaw. (A chromatic harmonica has a button on the side for flats and sharps, but one can’t get that unmistakable blues tone.)
Bending notes is a bit tricky. Some say the player should drop the jaw slightly and pull back the tongue. Will Wilde says to push the tongue forward. Others suggest the player should remember what its like to whistle drawing air in and how the whistler can lower the pitch. It takes experimenting and practice to get it right, but when it works, it can be effective. Listen to the late Sonny Terry or Jason Ricci who make the harp cry and sing. Jimmy Reed’s simple blues guitar and harmonica evokes images of juke joints and sensual nights.
The blues harp is also played four steps above the key of the song, because that actually gives the player more notes to draw and bend. This is called the second position or the “cross harp.” A 12-bar blues in a key of E would require a harp in the key of A. When the player draws notes on the lower end (2-5), it is actually an E7.
One can play the standard harp, a harmonica in the first position or the same key as the song. It is easier to play melodies for a tune like “Home on the Range.” I played that way for many years. Bob Dylan often plays harp in the first position, but for “Don’t Think Twice,” he plays second position, getting that urgent bluesy sound. If one is singing a lyric like, “I’m a King Bee, I buzz all night long/ I buzz better when your man is gone,” you want that blues wail that is urgent and suggestive.
Professional blues harp players, including John Sebastian and Anne Raines, can do amazing things with the blues harp. Sebastian plays harp on the Doors’ song, “Roadhouse Blues,” and just learning all those different licks would build a great foundation for a beginning blues harp player. On YouTube, Will Wilde has many excellent instructional videos.
People with asthma, like myself, might find that there is some therapeutic value in learning the blues harp, since three out of four notes including bends are drawn in. I suspect it expands the capacity of the lungs over time.
There are different brands, but I prefer the Hohner Special 20 with a brass comb rather than the Marine Band wood comb, making it easier to slide the mouth across the holes. Unfortunately, Hohner harmonicas now cost around $40, so it may be expensive to get in touch with your inner Mississippi Delta blues musician.
Michael Corrigan of Pocatello is a San Francisco native and a retired Idaho State University English and speech communication instructor. He studied screenwriting at the American Film Institute and has authored seven books, many about the Irish American experience.