Universal Pictures has tried and failed at several attempts to bring back its gallery of classic monster characters. 2004’s "Van Helsing" geared itself toward teen adventure schlock, 2010's “The Wolfman” had its moments but ultimately left no impact, 2014’s “Dracula Untold” was an underwhelming slog that was better left untold, and 2017’s “The Mummy,” which was supposed to be Universal’s first step in putting together a Marvel-style movie universe, ended up being a misguided Tom Cruise vehicle that failed upon arrival.
What the latest remake of “The Invisible Man” gets right is that it doesn’t try to appeal to the same audience that lines up for the next "X-Men" or big-budget adventure. Instead, writer/director Leigh Whannell aims toward an emotionally sophisticated adult audience and allows for this new interpretation to lean into its thriller origins, as well as displaying effective atmospheric horror motifs.
Elisabeth Moss stars as Cecilia, who we first see escaping the high-tech mansion where her brutish boyfriend Adrian (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) keeps close tabs on her. After barely escaping his wrath and entering intensive therapy for the trauma and paranoia that resulted from years of mental and physical abuse, it's revealed that Adrian killed himself and left his former lover with a small fortune to claim from his will. Reluctant at first to accept the money, Cecilia’s brief recovery is sabotaged when strange occurrences and freak accidents feel all too familiar of her ex’s patterns of psychological gaslighting.
There’s a commendable balance struck between sleek darkness that platforms the greater feminist themes respectably, while also delivering a popcorn cat-and-mouse thrill ride. Moss internalizes the torment and broken rage of her character with full commitment and the film couches the emotional performance in a heightened genre world that allows for classic Hitchcockian suspense set-ups and unashamed science fiction pulp. This type of balance is not something that always works in commercial cinema. Whannell lets the storytelling and performances guide the themes rather than trying too hard to ground the sillier conceits of the source material or by forcing genre pay-offs.
As brilliantly paced and tense as the movie often is, it does stumble a little in its landing. The writers had difficulty concluding the story in a way that would live up the twisting narrative that it followed or sufficiently giving our protagonist the catharsis that she deserves. Undoubtedly, the wind up is far more exciting than the final gotcha moments, but it doesn’t compromise the sly brilliance of the movie's predominant pursuit.
“The Invisible Man” succeeds because it understands that a remake doesn’t have to be a beat for beat retread of the previous work — this version is incredibly different from other adaptations of the gothic horror story. Instead, this outing mines the less-is-more techniques of Hitchcock’s wrong-man thrillers and the eerie subtly of Val Lewton’s 1940s horror-noir classics such as “Cat People.” Hopefully breaking the curse of Universal's other failed relaunches, this nail-biter understands that something can be cool and involving without succumbing to fashionable blockbuster tropes or familiar marketing strategies.
Grade: B+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.