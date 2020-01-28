2019 was a pretty diverse and wild year at the movies. Of course, the box office top 10 was dominated by franchise fodder and bankable IPs — mostly owned by Disney — but my personal top 10 runs the gamut of genre, budget and screening format.
10. "Dolemite is my Name": Eddie Murphy proves that he’s still a magnetic screen presence in this biographical comedy about the making of the infamous blaxploitation film, “Dolemite.” Additional performances by Wesley Snipes, Keegan-Michael Key and Craig Robinson solidifies this crackling cast.
9. "Doctor Sleep": This, by far is 2019’s biggest surprise. I never thought a sequel to “The Shining” was a good idea when Stephen King originally released this story as a novel, but I fell right into the rich mythology and the deep character arc of Danny Torrance all grown up. This action horror fantasy has everything a pulp fan could enjoy, including psychic battles, gypsy vampires and an exciting showdown at the iconic ruins of the Overlook Hotel.
8. "Booksmart": Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut presents the teen movie last night to party trope and transforms it into a tender parable about underestimating the value of your community peer groups. Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever hilariously explore the complicated depths of borderline codependent high school friendships.
7. "Hustlers": This examination of the sex industry pre- and post-Great Recession perfectly exemplifies the highs and lows of the teetering American Dream. Jennifer Lopez shows us what we’ve been missing from her as she vamps through this thoroughly entertaining strip-club crime drama.
6. "Jojo Rabbit": It’s hard to recommend a feel-good comedy about a German Nazi boy whose imaginary friend is a wacky portrayal of Hitler, as played by the film’s director Taika Waititi. Yet, this is certainly one of the best films of the year. It’s daring, un-PC, endearing and heartbreaking all at the same time. But underneath this stinging satire about the absurdity of fascism lies a well-considered analogy for the inherent loss of innocents that comes with childhood development.
5. "Parasite": The latest release by Korean director Bong Joon-ho became the talk of the festival circuit and the awards season. His latest screed against capitalism bends genre and defies expectations as we follow two families on either side of the South Korean class structure. This shocking film is brutally honest, brutally funny and sometimes just brutal.
4. "Uncut Gems": The Safdie brothers' ode to New York thrillers like “Dog Day Afternoon” and “Panic in Needle Park” is brought to life through kinetic editing, gritty camera work and a stunning performance by Adam Sandler as a gambling-addicted jeweler. The final sequence has been stuck in my head since I trembled out of the theater.
3. "Midsommar": Ari Aster follows up his horror masterpiece “Hereditary” with a daylight bad trip that takes place in the idealized Swedish countryside. His multifaceted screenplay toys with the concepts of toxic relationships and grief, as personified through the torment of a pagan folk tradition that mirrors the emotional plights of the film’s central couple.
2. "Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood": Quentin Tarantino finds himself in a much more contemplative and interior mood with his latest film about a washed-up TV actor and his loyal stuntman. The late 1960s Los Angeles landscape and Tarantino’s rambling asides about the entertainment industry weaves a melancholy tapestry that daydreams an alternate ending for a generation crushed in the hinges between old and new Hollywood.
1. "Marriage Story": Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson play a metaphorical game of soul-shredding chess in Noah Baumbach’s devastating divorce drama. Each side is presented objectively through the perspective of their counterpart and subjectively through the tragedy and the comedy of divorce court. Baumbach’s musings on love, loss, family and art feels painfully real and absurdly hilarious without ever compromising truth by way of his salty brand of irony.
Honorable mentions: "Knives Out," "Little Women," "Shazam!," "Ready or Not," "Rocketman," "The Lighthouse," "Toy Story 4," "Us," "Joker," "Ad Astra," "1917"
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.