“The Old Guard,” a straight-to-Netflix action movie starring Charlize Theron, feels like a movie from another time. I’m not talking about a time before comic book adaptations were a thing, but rather, a time when properties based on comic books were embarrassed to identify as such. Films like “The Losers,” and “Red,” as well geek-adjacent projects like “Underworld” and the “Resident Evil” pictures, tried to appropriate the BAM, ZIP and POW of the nascent comic movie audience, while appealing to the “Die Hard” dads aging out of the theater experience.
This adventure, based on the graphic novel by Greg Rucka, features Theron as the leader of a group of ageless warriors who have been battling for the betterment of the world for centuries. While most things won't kill them, it is known by the members of this insular group that their expiration date will come suddenly and without warning.
After they are ambushed and their powers are revealed on a hidden video feed, an evil pharma tech (Harry Melling) tries to hunt the group down to harvest their healing mechanism for the general public. This happens to coincide with the recruitment of Nile (Kiki Layne), a young military vet who finds out in combat that she possesses these same abilities. Theron’s character Andy brings Nile into the fold, introducing the soldier to her fellow mercenaries (Matthias Schoenaerts, Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli).
This high-concept film walks a fine line between Comic-Con wannabe and Spike TV original. For instance, this is the type of movie that showcases both dusty shootouts in the slums of the Middle East, as well as hand-to-hand battles between folks wielding samurai swords and battle-axes. Gina Prince-Bythewood (“Love and Basketball,” “The Secret Life of Bees”) tries to naturalize the sci-fi premise as much as possible and the actors display great chemistry and commitment to the project. As such, the film is stabilized and efficient enough as genre-schlock, but ultimately, it's forgettable and poorly written.
There are far too many scenes where our heroes hold the audience’s hand through paragraphs of unnecessary exposition, as they explain everything to Layne’s bright-eyed, rookie character. The mechanics of the plot are simple and uninspired, concluding in a capture and rescue mission, peppered with minor challenges that are telegraphed within the first third of the screenplay.
This is a very dumb movie made by intelligent and well-meaning people. The stock action premise, combined with lackluster fight choreography, results in a streaming shrug-a-thon that will moderately entertain you while the rest of your attention is spent scrolling your social media feeds. Theron and the rest of the diverse cast are working hard to overcome the narrative deficiencies, and Bythewood respects the genre she’s engaging with, but you can add “The Old Guard” to the pile of one-time-watch, Netflix junk food.
Grade: C+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.