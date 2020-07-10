Pete Davidson rose to prominence on "Saturday Night Live" by occupying the same youthful, bashful-yet-biting space that Adam Sandler carved out with his many Weekend Update characters; the same archetype that Jimmy Fallon tried to replicate with lukewarm results. Davidson seems so shy that he’s about to collapse on stage, but his visible lack of sleep, as well as any other artificial confidence boosters, allows for him to tap into a comedic id that he can confidently ride alongside the rhythm of the comedic set-ups.
I’ve always thought that Pete Davidson's stand-up style Weekend Update anecdotes are better suited for open-mic, where he can use his vulnerability to augment his natural charisma. I would guess that director and mega-producer Judd Apatow wanted to utilize this buried dark side for his latest film “The King of Staten Island,” which is based loosely on Pete’s upbringing.
Davidson stars as Scott Carlin, an aimless 20-something who can't find his direction in life after his firefighter dad died in an act of heroism. Years later, when his younger sister (Maude Apatow) leaves for college, he’s left to live alone with his mother (Marisa Tomei) in their suburban home. Scott becomes very defensive of their relationship when his mom decides to date another local firefighter named Ray — played wonderfully by loud-mouth comedian Bill Burr. This rivalry for affection forces Scott to try out new jobs and new responsibilities with the hope to finally grow out of his stifling anxieties and grow into his independence.
Judd Apatow does a great job at establishing a vivid world for Scott to occupy and the ensemble around the main character helps to sell his flawed and sometimes off-putting behavior. Bel Powley as Scott's on-again-off-again friend with benefits steals every scene she’s in, and his stoner, drug-dealing friends — played by Lou Wilson, Moises Arias and Ricky Velez — add grit and realism to the protagonist's pampered upbringing while adhering with the movie’s lighter comedic tone.
Unfortunately, I never sympathized with Davidson’s character as much as I wanted to. The narrative doesn’t settle on a clear moral arc and when we’re supposed to believe that he’s learned the life lessons to achieve true change, the moment never rings authentic. There's a real story to tell here about mental health and grief, but these themes are muted in favor of excessive world-building. However, I could live all day in this pleasant Staten Island setting with this fantastic cast, including the endearing romantic comedy that exists between Burr and Tomei.
As with many Apatow features, this project is deeply personal to both the filmmaker and lead actor, and it’s not afraid to confront the hard truths about defining your adulthood. Also, like other Apatow films that tackle this subject, such as “The 40-Year-Old Virgin,” “Knocked Up” and “Funny People,” "The King of Staten Island" indulges improvised dialogue bits that run on too long, narrative asides that never fall into place, and comedic set-pieces that don’t always pay off. That said, this film clearly has a beating heart and a warmth for its characters, even when it’s difficult to empathize with their motives.
This film is available to stream on-demand.
Grade: B-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.