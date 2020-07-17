While marketing and trailers may have implied that “The Invisible Man” is your average Hollywood remake, the film itself is anything but. With a superior cast and crew, the subtle camera work and direction are supported by Elisabeth Moss’ underlined performance of the downtrodden yet determined heroine, creating an enjoyable worthy update on the classic H.G. Wells tale. While the script leaves a few holes unfilled and the character development wanting, the film more than succeeds in creating a constant sense of fear and paranoia of empty spaces. With more than a few-well timed scares and a constant aura of impending doom, “The Invisible Man” is a strikingly modern horror film that leaves you with more to think about than the average run-of-the-mill horror flick.
Stuck in an abusive relationship, former architect Cecilia (Elisabeth Moss) plans her escape. Leaving behind her boyfriend, Adrian, in the dead of night, her life is plagued by the constant fear that he might find her. When he dies two weeks later, Cecilia and her family are relieved that the threat he once posed is gone. However, it soon becomes apparent that is not the case as strange, unexplainable things begin to happen around the house. What initially seems to be just an open door or a forgotten burner quickly turn more malevolent as she is harassed by this unseen force. Convinced that Adrian has found her and is doing this to her as an act of revenge, her pleas for help are seen as that of an unstable, irrational woman. On her own and facing an invisible enemy, Cecilia is forced to try to prove that she and those she cares about are being hunted by this unseen force.
Constantly unnerved and distressed, the film rests — and thrives — on the shoulders of Elisabeth Moss. Truly inhabiting the character of Cecilia, her hopelessness, fear and bravery is terrifying and real. However, her brutally raw performance also highlights the limitations of the script and the tragic lack of development that was given to Cecilia as a character. Favoring the horror she experiences rather than Cecilia herself, the film truly does itself a disservice. Glaring plot holes aside, the film’s decision to feature Cecilia in nearly every scene, yet not address who she is as a character beyond her fight for her freedom rings hollow, giving an otherwise ironclad film an unfortunate chink in its armor.
Significantly stronger and more relevant than many of its horror counterparts, “The Invisible Man” is a great example of how good acting and direction can transcend an otherwise adequate script. With a truly notable performance by leading lady Elisabeth Moss, the movie is as much a monster-movie horror as it is psychological. Making the set as much of a patiently evil character as the main antagonist Adrian, “The Invisible Man” is by far one of the strongest films of 2020.
Grade: B+
