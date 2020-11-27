Recently released to Netflix with much anticipation, “The Devil All the Time,” based upon the book of the same name by Donald Ray Pollock, follows the story of a boy and his family in a small town in the middle of the 20th century. With Tom Holland as the lead character, the strong supporting cast of Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, Sebastian Stan, Bill Skarsgard and many others create more than a few moments of “wait, I know you from somewhere.” However, while the actors are talented and the performances are strong, what the film lacks in character depth and development it substitutes with bleak nihilism, creating a movie that ends up feeling like two hours of constant suffering and angst.
Growing up around tragedy, the life of young Arvin Russell (Tom Holland) is shaken by the deaths of his parents. Growing up with his grandparents and similarly orphaned step-sister, Lenora (Eliza Scanlen, of “Little Women”), “The Devil All the Time” highlights a particularly turbulent time in young Arvin’s life. Coming of age in Knockemstiff, Ohio, many sinister characters and ne’er-do-wells converge and threaten the small, tight family that he holds so dear. Dark and psychological, the film spends as much time with the characters in Arvin’s extended circle as much as it does Arvin himself, allowing us, as the audience, to see and understand the different traumas everyone, good, bad, and in between, are going through. Starting just after World War II and ending 20 years later, “The Devil All the Time” is nothing if not menacingly dramatic.
While spending time with all of the characters and allowing them to develop their own storylines initially is a good idea, it quickly becomes depressingly monotonous as they all end in the same, grim manner. Similar to “There Will Be Blood,” but without the same intellectual themes and messages, “The Devil All the Time” spreads itself too thin with each and every character: rather than focusing on solely developing a few and highlighting the ups and downs of their place in the movie, its focus on all of them sacrifices the depth necessary to make them relatable or, at the least, partially sympathetic. That is not to imply it is boring or banal — it’s just incredibly, somewhat unnecessarily, depressing and violent.
Perhaps people who read the book will find the movie a more fulfilling adaptation, but those who haven’t may not find themselves quite so appreciative of it’s content and message. It’s consistent themes of hopelessness and cynicism can, at times, seem like punishment, and end up entirely overshadowing the well-written monologues and acting. While the characters created are unique and imperfect, none of them are given enough time to fully establish who they are besides a victim of their own sins. Incredibly well produced, “The Devil All the Time” is frustratingly bleak, never taking the opportunity to be anything more.
Grade: C-
Rose Dunton of Nampa is a former Idaho State University student. Proficient in Japanese, she is an avid film buff.