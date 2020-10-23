The niche video streaming service Shudder, a subscription-based app dedicated to horror content, presents us with their latest original film, “Scare Me,” an atypical horror-comedy released just in time for Halloween.
Like other horror-comedies, this project by writer, director and star of the film Josh Ruben, approaches genre from a meta point of view, intending to dissect horror conventions and mine them for both laughs and thrills. In this instance, Ruben is looking at the concept of the horror-anthology — a specific type of a horror film that compiles short stories together in one feature — ala “Tales from the Dark Side,” “Creepshow,” and “Black Sabbath.” The subversion comes from the choice to have the wrap-around framing device dominate the context of these stories, without ever fading into the scenes, using only sound design and lighting changes to indicate the imagined world of the stories as told by the framing characters.
Ruben plays Fred, a frustrated copywriter who rents a rural cabin for a weekend to work on a floundering horror novel. While on a morning jog, he runs into Fanny (Aya Cash), a successful YA novelist who seems dismissive of Fred’s claims to be a writer. Later, after a thunderstorm shuts down the power in the mountain neighborhood, Fanny visits Fred’s cabin for company and challenges the intimidated vacationer to a scary storytelling contest. These stories involve tales of werewolves, air-ventilation trolls, a demon-possessed American Idol contestant and a reenactment of Fanny’s hit zombie survival novel. All of these segments require the audience’s ability to imagine the vivid worlds expressed by the principal leads of the film as they act out their tales. Viewers are asked to imagine these segments without cutting to scenes shot on different locations or with different actors, as is normally the case with this type of anthology set-up.
What makes this structural premise work is that it hides the considerably low budget of the film with a sense of excitement and creativity that breaks convention, all while revealing more about the characters through their physicality. Without delving too far into their backstories, we glean key aspects of these fictitious writers through their storytelling choices, including the way they emphasize drama, their impolite interjections, and their comedic tastes. When the film finally resolves the underlying tension between Fanny and Fred, we recall their scary story tropes as red flags about their overall flaws as human beings — the ideal way to reveal their characters without spelling it out for the audience.
Though the small scale of the movie is evident, Ruben employs a grandiosity to his use of lighting, editing and especially score and sound design to bring these campfire tales to life. The film is a study in how much one can portray through every means besides cutting to separate footage, and while some viewers may not appreciate this experimental approach to horror, it’s hard to deny the concentration of craft on display.
“Scare Me" is the type of clever surprise we do not see enough from original streaming productions. Every choice is a smart one, and everything from the sharp writing to the central performances speaks to the studied discipline of the filmmaking. I can’t recommend this indie bobble enough; it works as both a spooky Halloween season treat, as well as a genuinely funny dark comedy.
Grade: A
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.