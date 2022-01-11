How do you illustrate the seriousness of climate change, science denial, the corrupting influence of money in politics, the failure of the media to thoughtfully inform an audience, and the widespread cancer of misinformation and alternate facts? Our grim reality of propaganda, profiteering and political polarization has essentially stalled all meaningful discourse surrounding fact-based crisis solutions at a governmental level. With his latest feature, “Don’t Look Up,” comedic writer/director Adam McKay took the challenge of addressing these broader cultural critiques through a common apocalyptic movie trope; a planet-killing comet headed toward earth.
A Michigan astrophysicist named Dr. Randall Mindy (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his grad student Kate Dibiasky (Jennifer Lawrence) accidentally stumble upon a very large comet barreling toward earth, leaving only six months before the impact destroys all life as we know it. With security clearance and NASA on their side, the two must convince the divisive President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her shambling administration to act upon the threat with immediate force. Unfortunately for them, midterms and a controversial supreme court nomination are just around the corner. This, along with a high-profile celebrity breakup story, has clogged the news cycle, and nobody can be bothered to deal with the scientist’s downer discovery.
McKay pivoted from farces like “Anchorman” and “Step Brothers” to pointed political take-downs. With his recent topical satires such as "The Big Short" and "Vice," McKay sells complicated, dry news events by injecting absurdism and breaking the fourth wall in an entertaining way to frame the story for an unengaged audience. Here, the surface of the plot is an absurd, high-stakes comedic premise, told through the lens of serious intent and contemplative allegory. The comet conceit allows enough room to hang the screenplay’s specific points of contention with the current governmental failings that allow catastrophe to prevail over political inconvenience. Bits such as the “Just Look Up” versus the “Don’t Look Up” messaging campaigns sting with the bitter truth that inspires nervous laughter. Other narrative threads, such as an aimless infidelity subplot, dull their edge on the lengthy runtime. Nevertheless, the huge cast sells every premise of this familiar social landscape.
Jonah Hill slings hilarious one-liners as the president’s underqualified son and chief of staff, Jason Orlean. Tyler Perry and Cate Blanchett co-star as feckless infotainment television anchors — channeling the brainless energy of “Fox and Friends” with the pandering nonsense of “Morning Joe.” But it's Mark Rylance who steals the show as the awkward Bezos/Musk/Gates style tech billionaire turned pseudo-philanthropist, Peter Isherwell.
Much ink has already been spilled about the love/hate relationship this film has inspired, both in critics and general Netflix streaming audiences, but it has certainly struck a nerve. Not all the joke land and some of the allegory is overcooked, but it’s undeniable that this is a zeitgeist picture, even if it's not as stylish or as groundbreaking as McKay’s most obvious filmic influence, Stanley Kubrick’s “Dr. Strangelove.”
Some could read this project as a hopelessly dark comedy, while others see the story’s fatalistic outcomes as overly optimistic, and it’s that exile into exacerbation that makes “Don’t Look Up” the appropriate comedy moment for the doomer generation.
Grade: B+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.