Whatever you do, do not watch “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” Do not take your kids to see “Space Jam: A New Legacy.” You might have residual feelings of nostalgia about the original 1996 “Space Jam,” starring Michael Jordan and the cartoon cast of the "Looney Toons," but do not let this cloud your judgment. Most of the plot conceits of this soulless cash-grab sequel disregard those of the original — no Monstars, no Moron Mountain, no inexplicable Bill Murray cameos. What we get instead is an extended commercial for Warner Brothers' wide array of intellectual properties carelessly thrown in as memes in place of satisfying world building or the Looney Toons themselves.
If we’re honest, the original “Space Jam” wasn’t exactly a prime example of narratively cohesive filmmaking. The 1996 family movie was cravenly commercial, conceived from a Nike ad campaign, with a plot (such that it exists) that barely made sense. But compared to this delayed follow-up, at least the predecessor had a natural sense of pacing, allowing for room to breathe between gags, and there was a novel playfulness about its bonkers basketball plot.
This time, NBA legend LeBron James plays himself. His younger son Dom (Cedric Joe) is more interested in coding video games than sports, causing stress in their relationship. After visiting the Warner lot to discuss a new computer-based project that would integrate LeBron’s likeness into programing that would utilize multiple Warner properties, the sports icon rejects the offer. This upsets the sentient computer, Al G. Rhythm (Don Cheadle) and further alienates his son. Soon after, an accident occurs that sucks the father and child into the computer world of the Warner Brothers mainframe, where Al G. Rhythm forces LeBron to play a game of high stakes basketball with the Toon Squad against a team of super players designed by his son.
God bless LeBron for trying to hold this mess together with the remnant of a character arc. Unfortunately, neither the director Malcolm D. Lee nor the film’s team of screenwriters could find a way to stuff in every inane movie reference and cheap sight gag without suffocating the plot. Eventually, we do get a basketball game between Lebron and the Toon Squad versus a group of CGI renditions of other famous ballplayers. The problem is, the game comes too late in the runtime, after an extended first act justifying this new Tron-like universe and a messy second act getting the Toons back together from the cinematic worlds of "Harry Potter," "The Matrix," "Casablanca," "A Clockwork Orange," and more. This plays out more like something conceptually closer to “Ready Player One” than “Space Jam.”
The effect these endless references have on the pacing and tone of this comedy becomes assaultive to the point of exhaustion. There's no attempt at satire or a purposeful context to justify the constant barrage of memes, quotes and cameos. Pennywise, the murder-clown from “It,” appears in the audience of the basketball game for the same reason Lola Bunny has to run the obstacle course from “Wonder Woman”: the filmmakers hope audiences will transfer their positive feelings of these honored movie moments to this empty void of entertainment.
What else is there to say? The acting is universally bad, even by the standards of non-actors like LeBron, and especially by the standards of seasoned actors like Cheadle. The story is a cynical excuse for Warner Bros to boast their biggest franchises, and the breathless pace and constant visual stimulus is headache-inducing. “Space Jam: A New Legacy” is one of the worst films I’ve seen in recent memory, and I beg you, please do not watch it.
Grade: F
