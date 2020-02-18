Based on the popular Sega video game series, “Sonic the Hedgehog” takes Sonic out of his own world, bringing him to planet Earth in a new, modern story. Though the final version of “Sonic the Hedgehog” features none of the animation that caused such an internet uproar last year that the producers had to change it, much of the on-trend, pop culture references made are, though funny, quite safe and predictable and, as a result, prevent the movie from having any bigger emotional impact or memorability. Criticism aside, the movie succeeds in entertaining both the young and old, though the internet savvy will likely get the most laughs out of it.
Hunted across multiple galaxies for his miraculous powers of speed, Sonic ends up taking refuge in a small town in Montana. Staying in hiding to stay safe, his life of loneliness is quickly disturbed when, in a moment of sadness, his cover is lost. Now on the run from the brilliant but crazed Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey, at his Carrey-est), Sonic teams up with the small-town sheriff with big-city dreams (James Marsden) to find the teleportation rings that will allow him to go to the last planet he is safe: a world of nothing but mushrooms. Though the world is quick to turn against the two, the unlikely duo become a formidable team, determined to stop Dr. Robotnik before he stops them.
Though the majority of “Sonic the Hedgehog” is a paint-by-numbers kids action film, it is the scenes with Jim Carrey that really allow the movie to stand out. Purposefully hammy, silly and more than a little ridiculous, his turn as the genius evil mastermind is a refreshing break from the tired, too-serious foes of kids movies past, easily making up for the film’s less successful attempts of moving emotion. Add in the popular video game character and some "Fortnite" references, and you have a film destined to perfectly hit the younger target audience, while still including enough general, less targeted humor to keep everyone else still entertained, too.
At the end of the day, “Sonic the Hedgehog” is surprisingly successful as a kids film. Though it strays significantly from the video games ad television series, its efforts to create its own universe overall pay off. While its generous use of in-the-now pop culture references may not age well, it still achieves its goal of being a fun, rewatchable all-ages movie right now.
Grade: C+
Rose Dunton, originally of Nampa, has been living in Pocatello for the past five years. Proficient in Japanese, she is an avid film buff.