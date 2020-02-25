Director Oz Perkins’ adaptation of the fairy tale “Gretel & Hansel” aims to be the type of slow-burn, artsy horror that’s caught critical traction over the last few years. Films like “The Witch,” “Hereditary” and Perkins’ previous film “The Blackcoat’s Daughter” have challenged the notion that wide audiences will not sit through methodically paced, tonally driven scary movies that rely more on subtle psychological details than they do jolt scares and explicit gore. The problem with “Gretel & Hansel” is that it leans a little less artsy and a lot more fartsy with its drab, ham-fisted execution.
Using the original Grimm’s tale as a jumping-off point, this film further explores the origins of the story's evil, child-eating witch and her motivations. After an extended prologue outlining the witch's history and her exile from regular society, the story shifts to the poverty-stricken children for which the film is named. Gretel (Sophia Lillis) and her little brother Hansel (Samuel Leakey) are kicked out of their home when their mother can no longer take care of them by herself. Following days of starvation and just nearly escaping child sex slavery and death by a random and unexplained zombie, the two children take shelter with Holda (Alice Krige). The elderly hermit lives in a large house in the woods where she seems to have gourmet food in excess. Gretel agrees to work for the stranger in return for sustenance and temporary housing, but she is increasingly worried by her frequent nightmares that depict their host as a dangerous mystic hiding evil secrets within their lodge.
On the surface, there are many points of appreciation within Perkins’ latest effort. The cinematography is often stunning and picturesque — though at times certain up-the-nostrils close-ups and trembling tracking shots look out of sync with the overall style of the film. The costumes and production design capture the historicity and the otherworldly nature of the source material, and occasionally some of the images and concepts are effectively eerie. What suffers here is mostly the fault of a painfully ordinary and motionless screenplay. The script by Ron Hays is riddled with bad dialogue, no forward momentum, repetitive scenes and a needless twist ending that's far too concerned with its modern retelling of the known mythology.
Krige as the witch Holda is commanding and unsettling in the role, even as her dialogue offers nothing of interest in terms of plot or further development of her character. Meanwhile, Lillis and Leakey are inconsistent and flat. The two speak in entirely different accents, with Lillis’ modern American dialect and Leakey’s strong British, and their portrayals never seem frightened or moved by the horror of the story. I gleaned no depth from what little character choices they commit to.
A good movie, even a genre feature like “Gretel & Hansel,” should become more than the sum of its parts and create a cinematic experience that gels individual elements into one emotional experience — even if that emotion is merely excitement, anxiety, or shock. Conversely, this offering left me unfeeling and bored to tears. Even though I could appreciate the aesthetic and panache of its surface details, the movie's complete lack of substance, the reliance on style and its unearned plot twist left the chiller with very little staying power and almost no thrills to be had.
Grade: C-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.