From giant blockbusters to indie surprises, 2019 was a year full of great films. Sifting through all those great films and picking my 10 favorites of all of them was no doubt a difficult task. Though 2019 was a fantastic year for horror, the wide variety of genre included below is sure to have something for everyone.
10. “Ready or Not”: An unexpected gem, “Ready or Not” is, to sum it up, fun. Not for the faint of heart, the horror-rom-com about a bride being, quite literally, hunted down by her in-laws is gory and self-aware. Made all the more memorable with Samara Weaving as the unlucky, yet resourceful newlywed Grace, the “Ready or Not” is a subversive and perfectly un-serious movie.
9. “Booksmart”: Starring Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as best friends nearing their high school graduation date, Olivia Wilde’s directorial debut is a fast-paced, modern coming of age comedy. Raunchy, modern and endearing, what makes “Booksmart” so appreciated is the believability and strength of the two girls’ friendship.
8. “Knives Out”: A homage to classic mystery novels of yesteryear, Rian Johnson’s “Knives Out” is both parts clever and hilarious. With an ensemble cast that bringing the classic murder-mystery tropes to the modern era, the film seems neither predictable nor bland. A thoroughly entertaining whodunit, the films quirky universe and array of not-so-stock characters is sure to keep you paying attention ‘til the credits roll.
7. “Ad Astra”: Visually thrilling, “Ad Astra” is a contemplative modern sci-fi that uses the limitless expanse of space to look inward. Through Brad Pitt’s travel among the planets, we learn about his perspective of the human condition through a variety of mesmerizing scenes. No doubt inspired by Kubrick’s “Space Odyssey” and Tarkovsky’s “Stalker,” the slowed pace is a unique, and appreciated, deviation from many modern sci-fi movies.
6. “1917”: In the midst of The Great War, we join two young British soldiers on their journey to deliver a message that could save the lives of thousands. Beyond its technical achievement of appearing to be one continuous shot, “1917” is an emotionally moving story about the tragic impact war causes among everyone.
5. “Us”: Impressive and inventive, Jordan Peele’s second film is anything but sophomoric. Though it leaves more questions than “Get Out,” the visuals and characters are terrifyingly memorable. What really sells “Us” home, though, is Lupita Nyong’o’s chilling performance.
4. “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”: It’s hard not to smile at the thought of Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers. Both are beloved cultural icons, and Tom’s performance as the late Mr. Rogers is truly heartfelt. Patient and honest, the film’s deeper message of acceptance and growth rings genuine.
3. “Midsommar”: Ari Aster’s ambitious follow-up to the ever-traumatizing “Hereditary”, “Midsommar” manages to be just as emotionally jarring, despite its largely bright and colorful setting. Set during what might be the worst vacation ever, the film also considers the mental impact of toxic relationships, the importance of having a support system, and loss.
2. “Toy Story 4”: A touching end to a series beloved by all ages, “Toy Story 4” continues where the previous installment left off, pondering themes of the passage of time and the inevitability of change as Woody, Buzz, and friends new and old embark on a roadtrip with Bonnie.
1. “Little Women”: A beautifully fresh exhibition of a story told countless times, Greta Gerwig adapts the source material in a way that highlights the classic themes of the story without seeming dated.
Rose Dunton, originally of Nampa, has been living in Pocatello for the past five years. Proficient in Japanese, she is an avid film buff.