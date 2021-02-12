Emerald Fennell’s debut feature “Promising Young Woman” is a pitch-black comedic tragedy that will certainly divide audiences but keep them talking for weeks. The film deals with difficult subject matter like sexual assault, misogyny and revenge porn, and it takes a hard stance against abusers while daring to leave just enough moral ambiguity to toy with the audience’s internal biases.
Cassandra (Carey Mulligan) is a med-school drop-out whose dreams crashed down after a traumatic experience involving a friend who was abused at a frat party. Now in her late-20s and living with her parents, she works minimum wage at a coffee shop and spends her weekend nights pretending to be blackout drunk at clubs to lure men into a psychological trap. Testing their nobility once she goes home with them, Cassandra allows these men to take things as far as they feel comfortable going while under the impression that she is too drunk to consent.
The depiction of these scenarios is both comically dark and deeply disturbing, as the game of chicken she plays with these under-achieving, often dorky-presenting men end in their sobering embarrassment and a flurry of shame that instantly sucks the air from their poorly lit, cluttered apartments.
Later, Cassandra runs into Ryan (Bo Burnham), an old college acquaintance who challenges her guarded feelings toward single men. He’s a pediatric doctor, he never takes things further than she wants to go, and he’s polite to her parents. As their relationship becomes more serious, Cassandra struggles with a double life of sex-crime vigilantism and the prospect of a healthy domestic existence with Ryan.
Much of the success of this movie rides on Mulligan’s performance. She conveys a dry wit that hides a torrent of vulnerability, as well as an anti-social streak that conflicts with her desire for normalcy. In every scene, Cassandra fortifies her truth in favor of a persona designed to protect herself from a world she no longer has the privilege to ignore.
In some regards, this revenge narrative follows the structure of the classic superhero-who-hangs-up-his-cape cliche, in which the hero stubbornly tries to quit crime fighting to pursue a common life. And if anyone remembers how effective that effort was for Spider-Man or Batman, they can probably gather how well it works for Cassandra.
Burnham, who got his start as a teenage YouTube comedian, turns in a strong performance playing opposite Mulligan as the romantic lead. As things progress, his arc complicates, and his choices, while seemingly minimal, blossom along with the beats of the script.
“Promising Young Woman” is the ultimate movie for the Me Too era, and yet, Fennell never lets the messaging rest on didactic rhetoric meant to provide a hopeful solution. This story is unapologetic in its attempt to depict assault as a cycle of abuse that never resolves and rarely heals. Suffice to say, there are no easy answers and the comedy, while genuinely funny and sometimes brash, scrapes against the harder truths to glean from the screenplay, and Fennell revels in lulling you in and out of your comfort zone.
Grade: A
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.