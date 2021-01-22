Pete Docter has become the emotional guy over at Disney’s Pixar. Starting with “Monsters Inc” but fully realized with the devastating “Up” and the complex yet tender “Inside Out,” Docter’s voice within the studio — generally known for its emotional storytelling — is singular and impactful. With his latest effort, “Soul,” we see the studio take bigger risks delving into nuanced themes of personal expectations, finding your purpose and the embrace of failure.
Joe (Jamie Foxx) is an aspiring jazz pianist who teaches middle school music part-time, waiting his big break. After receiving an offer to fill a full-time position at the school, sidelining his life as a professional musician, he's presented with the opportunity to play with a well-known club act — a substantive shot at fulfilling his lifelong dream. These plans are interfered with when a freak accident sends his soul to a managerial limbo realm where he learns of spirits that are in the process of preparing for their earthly lives. Here he is paired with 22 (Tina Fey), a rebellious soul, who purposely avoids a chance at a human life by outwitting all the mentors that have tried to give her a sense of direction. Joe sees the opportunity to train 22 long enough to barter her freedom to stay in limbo and return to his body to play his big show.
All Pixar films return to familiar tropes that have worked in the past. Their stories often deal in odd-couple buddy movies about getting lost and returning home: see Dory and Marlen, Buzz and Woody, Mike and Sully, etc. They also traffic in narratives that use imaginative world building to flesh out the emotional beats. “Soul” employs all those familiar mechanisms, with mixed results.
The ins and outs of the rules involved with this version of the afterlife take too long to establish throughout the plot, and the meat of the character arc is uncomfortably wedged between the motors of the world-building. Because of this, the heart of the story is barely kept intact through warm characterization, clever dialogue and an eclectic keyboard score by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross.
The buddy comedy diverts to an unfortunate turn into body-swap comedy territory. Luckily, the script's investment in the characters' personal goals mitigates what could have been a disastrous reliance on sight gags and misunderstanding humor. Still, it’s impossible not to see how much of the plot is treated as problem solving instead of storytelling.
“Soul” is a mixed bag but like other Pixar originals, the risk/reward ratio produces a mostly positive aggregate. The film shifts around in its outlandish premise more than it should and final draft of this script is certainly overwritten; however, the extensive leg work and the mounds of exposition are eventually earned through the third-act’s poignant payoffs. Like “Up” and “Inside Out,” this picture wraps itself around lofty existential concepts while never losing the accessibility needed to hold on to the core family audience. Docter’s latest entry might be mid-tier output given the expected quality of the studio, but this is an ambitious and sophisticated effort, nonetheless.
Grade: B+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.