Disney Pixar recently dropped their latest animated feature, “Luca,” a folksy summer fairy tale about a fish boy who braves the surface land disguised as a human to learn more about the greater unknown world. Sound familiar? Yes, there’s a lot of “The Little Mermaid” in this conceit, but without the sea witch, the love story or the high-society comedy of errors. Luca’s escape from his overprotective parents — a classic Disney trope — recalls the nautical Pixar favorite, “Finding Nemo.” And yet, the latest effort fails to find its own identity, despite its culturally specific Italian setting and its colorful cast of supporting characters.
Luca (Jacob Tremblay), a cautious sea monster child, hides from the human world for fear of being hunted by an eager fisherman. This evasion of the surface world changes the day he meets Alberto (Jack Dylan Grazer), a carefree mer-teen who shows him that he can hide his fishy identity so long as he stays dry on land. After a few secret play dates, Luca’s parents (Maya Rudolph and Jim Gaffigan) discover where their son has been exploring and threaten to force him to stay with his uncle Ugo (Sacha Baron Cohen) along the ocean floor.
Luca makes his escape with Alberto, and they decide to enter a biking race at a nearby fishing village to win enough money to purchase the emblem of their freedom, a Vespa scooter. Their primary competition is the vein and bullish Ercole Visconti (Saverio Raimondo). To reach their goal, they employ the guidance of an ambitious delivery girl named Giulia (Emma Berman). Together, the three underdogs train to beat Ercole in the village’s annual race. Meanwhile, Luca and Alberto do all they can to conceal their true identities.
Director Enrico Casarosa and screenwriters Jesse Andrews and Mike Jones rely too heavily on simple storytelling traditions for which animation fans have become accustomed. Luca wants to rebel against his strict parents, Alberto’s carefree abandon and lack of personal commitment is challenged by his new friendships, Luca’s folks learn to ease off their helicopter parenting, and the townspeople are forced to confront their superstitions and bigotry. These ideas are noble in and of themselves, but the themes drive the narrative with minimal regard to substantive characterization, imaginative world-building or fulfilling plot conflict. Instead, everything slides into place like factory-built IKEA furniture.
Perhaps a better villain would have punched things up. Ercole is a minor annoyance to Luca's arc and leaves little impact on the development of the plot. The bland visual design of the character, combined with the mannered voice performance by Raimondo, grates on the nerves, and the general simplicity of the narrative can't find a way to properly integrate the villain into what little conflict there is.
The soul of the film is within the friendship between Luca, Antonio, and Giulia. Their bond holds the blocky plot pieces together and some emotional resonance comes through the scenes they share. I only wish they were given more to do than train for a bike race against an underwritten antagonist that barely makes an on-screen impression.
It feels unkind picking on such an unassuming children's film, and parents and their kids will likely enjoy this trifle for what it is. However, I cannot help but find this project relatively lazy for the studio that gave us “Inside Out,” “The Incredibles” and four decent “Toy Story” movies. “Luca” is pleasant enough but underachieving and is likely to remain marginal within the Pixar canon.
Grade: C
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.