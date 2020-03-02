Being consistently hyped up since its debut at Cannes 2019, Bong Joon-Ho’s much-talked about new masterpiece is bitingly clever. A slow-burn drama with a few key notes of black comedy peppered in, “Parasite” creates its own unique spirit while still being easy to follow. Though the subtitles might initially deter some potential viewers, “Parasite” is well worth the watch, though be sure to do so with a friend or family member, as it is one film you will definitely want to talk about after. Every detail considered, from blink-and-you’ll-miss-it foreshadowing to the stark differences in the interior decorations and housing situations of both of the families helps sell the fact that “Parasite” is, without a doubt, a piece of art.
Out of a job and nearly out of money, the down-on-their-luck Kim family slowly becomes entangled in the lives of the fabulously wealthy Park family. Starting with the son, Ki-woo, becoming the tutor for the eldest sister, his sister and parents follow suit, all becoming employed in various household positions. However, just as they seem to have finally reached a point of financial stability, the rug is pulled out from under them when an entirely unexpected incident occurs, upsetting the fragile balance between the two families. Just as anxiety-inducing as it is thought provoking, the unique premise of "Parasite" leaves the audience with much to think about.
Toying with the similar ideas of the arbitrary makings of class inequality and the desperation it creates that Bong Joon-Ho addressed in his 2013 film “Snowpiercer,” “Parasite” gives a significantly more nuanced, matured perspective. While “Snowpiercer” relied on a surreal post-apocalyptic setting, violence throughout and an explosion, “Parasite” goes the opposite direction, instead allowing for a more emotional, character-driven analysis of similar themes. As a result, it creates a much more fulfilling, entertaining viewing experience.
Refusing to belong to any one genre, “Parasite” is a little bit of everything. Perhaps best defined as an anxiety-ridden tragicomedy, the film is near-perfect in nearly every aspect: the script, production, acting, editing, you name it, were all absolutely impeccable. Though Kang-Ho Song is a particular standout as Ki-Taek, the father of the less-fortunate Kim family, the whole cast brought a unique realism to each character, bringing each member of both families to life. Ingeniously paced and thoroughly engaging, Bong Joon-Ho’s “Parasite” is more than worthy of all of the Oscar praise it received.
Grade: A+
Rose Dunton, originally of Nampa, has been living in Pocatello for the past five years. Proficient in Japanese, she is an avid film buff.