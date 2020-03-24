Disney’s latest from Pixar Studios, “Onward,” was recently released for purchase online and will be made available to watch on the streaming service Disney+ because of the concerning coronavirus outbreak that's closed many theaters in the country. The release of this feature in early March suggests that the fantasy-themed family film was intended to be a smaller project, leading the way to Pixar’s “Soul,” which is still scheduled for release later this year. I'm happy to say that “Onward” far exceeds the expectations of its trial run, in terms of charm and quality of storytelling, and should be judged among the best of its Pixar brethren.
This story, co-written and directed by Dan Scanlon, is set in the high-fantasy world of elves, beasts, dragons and magic, but with all the modern conveniences of mainstream capitalist society. The adventures and sorcery that defined the characteristics of this world have since been relegated to myth and ancient legend and are no longer practiced by everyday individuals.
Ian Lightfoot (Tom Holland) is a shy high school outsider who wants to get along but feels that he missed out on the necessary life lessons by his father who died while he was still very young. His metal-head, fantasy roleplaying enthusiast brother Barley (Chris Pratt) remembers his father well and truly believes in the magic of their world's past. When it’s revealed that an ancient spell could give the brothers 24 hours to see their father again, the two are sent on an adventure through their humdrum suburban setting to discover the forgotten history of their culture and the deeper ties of their familial relationships.
On paper, “Onward” almost seems too high concept. There’s a lot of rules and ins and outs involved within the complicated world-building and the premise requires a solid footing in the fantasy tropes of media such as Tolkien novels, Dungeons and Dragons, and World of Warcraft. That said, Scanlon and the other writers do a marvelous job at cutting through the expository fat and letting the characters and the emotional stakes of the story run the machinery of the adventure. Pratt as the blustery Barley and Holland his meek little brother Ian create energetic chemistry that grounds the bigger concepts of the narrative. Other great characters include their mother Laurel (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) and the beast turned casual dining restaurant manager The Manticore (Octavia Spencer).
The plot is peppered with fantastic set-pieces that includes ancient maps, booby traps, hidden clues, and magic puzzles — the type of gamified story structures that we haven't seen much of in family programming since the days of Indiana Jones and "The Goonies."
If I am to find any fault with this effort, it’s in the somewhat uninspired character designs of the elven leads and lukewarm physical comedy involving a magic set of legs that sometimes undercuts the emotional core of the story.
As Pixar is known to do, this is a deeply affecting and tender family film that deals seriously with the concepts of grief and loss, as well as what it means to have a personal and cultural identity. Not only is “Onward” a surprisingly sophisticated film, based on its largely banal marketing campaign, but it's also the perfect movie to watch with your loved ones while staying safe indoors.
Grade: A-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.