In 2010 the comedy video platform Funny or Die released a sketch called “Weird: The Story of Al Yankovic,” starring “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul as Al Yankovic and Olivia Wilde as Madonna. The angle of the sketch was to depict a film trailer parody of a prestige rise and fall rock and roll biopic, in which Al and Madonna become a power couple and Al becomes a tragic alcoholic celebrity cliché. The joke being that Al’s relatively drama-free and wholesome rise to stardom was anything but the usual sex, drugs, and a rock-and-roll lifestyle.

After years of airing the sketch to audiences at his live concerts, director Eric Appel and Yankovic decided to extend the short into a full-fledged feature for the steaming platform Roku, now starring Daniel Radcliffe as a younger Weird Al.

