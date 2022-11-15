In 2010 the comedy video platform Funny or Die released a sketch called “Weird: The Story of Al Yankovic,” starring “Breaking Bad” actor Aaron Paul as Al Yankovic and Olivia Wilde as Madonna. The angle of the sketch was to depict a film trailer parody of a prestige rise and fall rock and roll biopic, in which Al and Madonna become a power couple and Al becomes a tragic alcoholic celebrity cliché. The joke being that Al’s relatively drama-free and wholesome rise to stardom was anything but the usual sex, drugs, and a rock-and-roll lifestyle.
After years of airing the sketch to audiences at his live concerts, director Eric Appel and Yankovic decided to extend the short into a full-fledged feature for the steaming platform Roku, now starring Daniel Radcliffe as a younger Weird Al.
Most of what we see on screen is entirely exaggerated or made up for comedic purposes, but there are some kernels of truth sprinkled throughout the picture. Al really did grow up in Linwood California, where his mother bought his first accordion from a door-to-door salesman. He really did meet his future bandmates in college, and they really did record his first demo in the campus bathroom. This demo made it into the hands of novelty-song disc jockey Doctor Demento (Rainn Wilson), which led to his eventual discovery on MTV. That’s about where everything else diverts into wacky and ridiculously fictitious misadventures.
Like the sketch, Madonna (Evan Rachel Wood) attaches herself to Al so that he will parody one of her songs and give her career the coveted ‘Weird Al bump.’ Soon their relationship becomes toxic, and Madonna tries to manipulate the international star, taking charge of his artistic vision. Eventually, the two end up below the border in battle with Pablo Escobar (Arturo Castro) and the Columbian drug cartels.
Wall-to-wall comedian cameos include Paul F. Thompkins as Gallagher, Akiva Schafer as Alice Cooper, Jorma Taccone as Pee-Wee Herman, Conan O’Brien as Andy Warhol, Emo Phillips as Salvador Dali, and Jack Black stealing the show as famous radio personality Wolfman Jack. Other supporting roles include Toby Huss and Julianne Nicholson as Al’s disapproving, working-class parents.
Not unlike “Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story” or the Jack Black and Kyle Gass vehicle “Tenacious D in the Pick of Destiny,” this movie hits all the familiar beats within this biopic narrative with the expected silliness and irreverence we’ve come to love from Weird Al’s music video send-ups. The humor is broad, and most of the gags heavily dependent on understanding the pop culture references that dominated Al’s initial success in the early 80s. Having said that, plenty of higher-hanging fruit rewards a second thought.
Part of me wonders what a slight shift in subtlety or dryness might have done for this screenplay and if there could have been a way to include more real-life footage from Al’s early years as an MTV personality. Those were iconic years for the music industry and this movie mostly grazes over it. Instead, Appel and Yankovic merely fulfilled the assignment with little in the way of surprises, but with plenty of charm and dorky premises.
“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” is primarily a movie by and for fans. As such, there’s an inherent niche quality to the project’s appeal. It doesn’t quite reach the levels found in the best comedies of its ilk, but with dead-serious rock biopics like “Elvis” and “Bohemian Rhapsody” in the modern zeitgeist, I can’t imagine an audience more primed for Weird Al bump.
Grade: B
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
