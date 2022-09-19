Review: Love, hope and ‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’

This image released by Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures shows Tilda Swinton, left, and Idris Elba in "Three Thousand Years of Longing."

“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller’s adaptation of the A.S. Byatt short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye,” is taxed with the objective to tell a compelling multi-generational spanning, fantasy epic in the most humanistic and intimate means possible. This is an adult fairytale with themes detailing the lofty narrative significance of fate, loneliness, love and mortality with the familiar trappings of a three-wishes genie set-up.

Tilda Swinton stars as Alithea, a traveling scholar of literature and folklore. While on a lecture tour through modern-day Istanbul, she stops at a merchant’s store, where she buys an ornamental glass bottle as a memento. As she cleans the object in her hotel room, she unleashes a centuries-old Djinn, played by Idris Elba. The djinn then requests that she use two wishes for herself and one for his freedom. To further motivate his new master, he recalls his past romances that lead him into three thousand years of magic captivity. Alithea understands the tropes of the Genie myth and rebuts Djinn’s request with the observation that wishes usually come with consequences.