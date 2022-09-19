“Three Thousand Years of Longing,” George Miller’s adaptation of the A.S. Byatt short story “The Djinn in the Nightingale’s Eye,” is taxed with the objective to tell a compelling multi-generational spanning, fantasy epic in the most humanistic and intimate means possible. This is an adult fairytale with themes detailing the lofty narrative significance of fate, loneliness, love and mortality with the familiar trappings of a three-wishes genie set-up.
Tilda Swinton stars as Alithea, a traveling scholar of literature and folklore. While on a lecture tour through modern-day Istanbul, she stops at a merchant’s store, where she buys an ornamental glass bottle as a memento. As she cleans the object in her hotel room, she unleashes a centuries-old Djinn, played by Idris Elba. The djinn then requests that she use two wishes for herself and one for his freedom. To further motivate his new master, he recalls his past romances that lead him into three thousand years of magic captivity. Alithea understands the tropes of the Genie myth and rebuts Djinn’s request with the observation that wishes usually come with consequences.
Miller helmed wildly diverse projects such as “Lorenzo’s Oil,” “Happy Feet” and his signature Mad Max franchise. All excelling within different genres, different styles and different mediums of execution. Here he uses Djinn’s flashback sequences to indulge in his whole bag of tricks. The picture is loaded with brash sequences exhibiting gaudy historical costumes, colorful sets, stylish camera work, and moody lighting that plays into the rarely explored world of Persian and middle eastern mythology.
Much of the movie is playful and bold, mixing modern filmmaking with splashes of imagination and theatrical surrealism. Within the storytelling context, these mini vignettes help to augment the whimsy and emotive melodrama of Djinn’s past romances.
The first two-thirds of the film crackles with intrigue and poetic allegory. When the screenplay finds itself at a point that pushes the framing device to the central narrative, the magic settles into a ponderous bog that fails to move with the same sense of whimsy.
Swinton and Elba are delightful on screen as master and genie and their time in the hotel room gives both thespians juicy prose of dialogue to sink their teeth into. When the nature of their entanglement changes for the sake of plot, their chemistry is altered and betrayed, working against the dynamic they already established.
It’s a shame that “Three Thousand Years of Longing” fumbles the ending as badly as it does, Up until the last half hour, this was one of the bolder and most unique genre exercises, I’ve seen in years – one of the few recent examples of a movie that worked as both spectacle and an actor’s showcase. Because there are sequences and long stretches of aesthetic beauty and technical mastery, I must recommend a project that ultimately fails to deliver. It’s likely to leave most audiences unfulfilled, but it’s so uncommon to see a broad, visual fantasy epic with big existential ideas on its mind.
Grade: B-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.