There’s been a few attempts to bring the live-action role-playing game “Dungeons & Dragons” to the big screen. In 1981, Tom Hanks starred in a made-for-TV movie called "Mazes and Monsters," which depicted the game as a reality-bending addiction that parents should worry about. There was an animated series, and in 2000, Jeremy Irons and Marlon Wayans starred in an embarrassing flop that failed to please the players of the game, as well as the international box office.
Now that D&D has been sold to Hasbro Entertainment, Paramount Pictures treats us with “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,” a funnier, satirical treatment that sports a diverse cast of characters.
Chris Pine and Michelle Rodriguez star as Edgin and Holga, two thieves who narrowly escape prison, only to find that their former partner in crime, Forge (Hugh Grant), has established himself as the monarch of the region and tricked Edgin’s daughter Kira (Chloe Coleman) to blindly follow his guidance. To rescue his daughter and retrieve an amulet that would bring his wife back from the dead, Edgin and Holga enlist the help of a mediocre mage named Simon (Justice Smith) and a changeling called Doric (Sophia Lillis). Along the way, they also run into an ancient warrior named Xenk, played by Rege-Jean Page.
Though this picture is filled with lighthearted humor that indulges the fantasy tropes with a tone of irony, directors John Francis Daley and Jonathan Goldstein pay off the thrills inherent in the adventurous set-pieces. Key sequences recall the unlikely heroic companions of the original “Star Wars,” the whimsy and spectacle of Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings,” and the dry wit of “The Princess Bride.” The cast has compelling chemistry throughout. While the setting itself doesn’t feel wholly new or original, the filmmakers treat it with enough cinematic gravitas to keep things lively and visually appealing.
A choice was made to fully integrate this story inside the world of “Dungeons & Dragons” rather than reminding the audience that the origins of this story come from a dice-throwing game. It might have been nice to cut back and forth from the game into the story, if only to call out the elements that are specific to that fandom, but there's enough creative momentum to honor the straightforward narrative approach.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” is a well-made, competent action-comedy. Pine has the classic movie star ability to casually slide into the aesthetic of whatever he’s involved with while other moments showcase stand-out performances from Grant and Page. I can’t say with confidence that the film is about much, and it doesn’t leave the strongest impression, especially for the lengthy run-time, but a solid turn from a well-worn formula is a valid form of success.
Grade: B
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
