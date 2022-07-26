Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick “Nope” reinvents early Spielberg classics with his signature social commentary. Themes of labor exploitation as a means of entertainment, the role of people of color in genre entertainment, and impacts of childhood trauma float above the narrative but don’t always inform the plot in a way that builds momentum through the course of the picture.

Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as OJ and Emerald Haywood, a brother and sister duo who take over the Haywood ranch after their father Otis (Keith David) mysteriously dies while wrangling their Hollywood-trained horses. They search for jobs to keep their production horses working on movie sets as their competition, an ex-child actor named Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun), runs a wild-west theme park a few miles down from their inland California territory.