Jordan Peele’s latest horror flick “Nope” reinvents early Spielberg classics with his signature social commentary. Themes of labor exploitation as a means of entertainment, the role of people of color in genre entertainment, and impacts of childhood trauma float above the narrative but don’t always inform the plot in a way that builds momentum through the course of the picture.
Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer star as OJ and Emerald Haywood, a brother and sister duo who take over the Haywood ranch after their father Otis (Keith David) mysteriously dies while wrangling their Hollywood-trained horses. They search for jobs to keep their production horses working on movie sets as their competition, an ex-child actor named Ricky “Jupe” Park (Steven Yeun), runs a wild-west theme park a few miles down from their inland California territory.
These characters find themselves in a new predicament when a strange cloud formation above the ranch shuts their power on and off and startles their horses. After one of their animals goes missing, they hire the help of a Fry's Electronics employee named Angel (Brandon Perea) to install security equipment and capture proof of alien life with the hopes of selling the footage to the tabloids.
The atmosphere and mystery of “Close Encounters of the Third Kind” preside over this project and the characterizations as well as the skeletal structure of the screenplay mirror that of “Jaws.” But the stylish particulars between the screenplay’s lofty themes and the intended drive of the story often gum up the engine of the film.
Peele connects the fictitious Haywood ranch with the historic first moving images of a Black jockey on a horse. As Emerald points out within her pitch to the studio producers, this jockey is supposed to be their ancestral connection to the entertainment industry. Ricky’s disturbing backstory as a child actor who witnesses a brutal chimp attack on the set of a ’90s sitcom later ties into his behaviors as a desperate entertainer looking to exhibit the unknown for the spectacle of others. Angel wants to be part of something bigger and grander than his dead-end day job by proving the conspiracies he watches on the History Channel pseudoscience documentary series “Ancient Aliens.”
All the pieces are there, but the story doesn’t always move these plot components in a way that best services the genre. Certain set-pieces are effective, such as the early encounters with the hidden threat and Ricky’s flashback of the horror he survived as a child. Nevertheless, the editing and Peele’s fixation on vibey minutia weighs down the scene work too much to keep tension pulled tight. By the third act, things eventually fall into place and the movie finally saves itself from its ponderous tendencies.
“Nope” is an ambitious sci-fi horror made with the best intentions. Peele knows how to pull great performances from his cast and the large-scale IMAX cinematography by Hoyte Van Hoytema, as well as the punchy score by Michael Abels, produces brooding and memorable cinematic moments. These moments are so evocative and effective, in fact, that I’m compelled to recommend a movie that struggles narratively. What’s also clear is that Kaluuya’s shy, closed-off character makes much of the first half of the film difficult to penetrate and a tighter edit could have done wonders with the pacing.
Grade: C+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.