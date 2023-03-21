Knock at the cabin poster

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest traverse into modern parable-as-popcorn-thriller turns in his usual mixture of thematic ambition and sloppy follow-through. This specific problem has plagued the filmmaker since he once wowed audiences with his initial supernatural dramas, and to varying degrees, he occasionally overcomes the issue through his lingering cinematic convictions. "Knock at the Cabin" sits comfortably on the side of being better than his worst offerings, but with serious faults as a work of allegorical fiction.

Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) are a married couple taking their adopted daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) for a summer vacation to a cabin in the woods. They’re soon approached by Leonard (Dave Bautista), Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Redmond (Rupert Grint), and Adriane (Abby Quinn). The four visitors come with homemade weapons and wild tales of apocalyptic visions that have brought them to the cabin. After tying the young couple to chairs, they calmly explain that the two lovers must sacrifice one member of their immediate family to stop the impending plagues, fires and weather anomalies that have already begun far from their remote location.

Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.

