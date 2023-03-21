M. Night Shyamalan’s latest traverse into modern parable-as-popcorn-thriller turns in his usual mixture of thematic ambition and sloppy follow-through. This specific problem has plagued the filmmaker since he once wowed audiences with his initial supernatural dramas, and to varying degrees, he occasionally overcomes the issue through his lingering cinematic convictions. "Knock at the Cabin" sits comfortably on the side of being better than his worst offerings, but with serious faults as a work of allegorical fiction.
Eric (Jonathan Groff) and Andrew (Ben Aldridge) are a married couple taking their adopted daughter Wen (Kristen Cui) for a summer vacation to a cabin in the woods. They’re soon approached by Leonard (Dave Bautista), Sabrina (Nikki Amuka-Bird), Redmond (Rupert Grint), and Adriane (Abby Quinn). The four visitors come with homemade weapons and wild tales of apocalyptic visions that have brought them to the cabin. After tying the young couple to chairs, they calmly explain that the two lovers must sacrifice one member of their immediate family to stop the impending plagues, fires and weather anomalies that have already begun far from their remote location.
The script, developed by Shyamalan, Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman, based on the novel “The Cabin at the End of the World” by Paul Tremblay, hones in on our current anxieties beyond the doors of our comfortable domiciles. Whether it be impending wars, tsunamis, pandemics or civil unrest, the movie cleverly taps into the realities of what it’s like to disassociate global concerns with personal matters. The dangerous zealots tell Eric and Andrew they must disrupt the comforts of their common lives to stop countless deaths across the world. Meanwhile, they must think quickly and act quietly to survive the impending and explicit danger of a home invasion.
The film’s subversion of classic genre tropes creates tense scene work and connects with the audience about how we would react to a multi-dimensional threat. Where things fall apart is when Shyamalan tries to wriggle out of the corners he writes his characters into.
The story ultimately deals with the question of faith. Could you accept the utilitarian resignation of an outcome that causes the least amount of damage if it involves personal sacrifice? This scenario becomes a Jacob and Abraham archetype as if conceived by a lesser Stephen King, adapted with Hitchcockian intent, only to be drained of all nuance and ambiguity by M. Night Shyamalan. In part, this is due to Shyamalan’s unnatural, tone-deaf dialogue that holds the hands of the audience as if he doesn't trust his actors to emote in accordance with the scene. In part, this is due to his tone-deaf dealing with the nature of centering the survival of humanity on the destruction of a same-sex marriage.
As a mildly engaging pot-boiler, “Knock at the Cabin” is fine enough. The cast manages to overcome the eye-rolling sentimentality and morally awkward elements of the script, and Jarin Blaschke’s creative cinematography within a small space shares praise for much of the feature’s successful thrills. However, Shyamalan’s insistence to preach his themes instead of investigating their greater meaning weighs heavily on the movie’s narrative overall merit.
Grade: B-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.