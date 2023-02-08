Infinity Pool

Brandon Cronenberg, son of Canadian horror auteur David Cronenberg, kicks off 2023 with his latest film “Infinity Pool.” This head-scratcher combines kaleidoscopic nightmare logic, psychological thriller motifs and shocking psychosexual violence. These elements are present in his father’s work, but young Cronenberg uses morose imagery and cinematic point of view to toy with the audience through deceptive editing and a skillful control of the narrative tension.

Struggling novelist James Foster (Alexander Skarsgard) and his wife Em (Cleopatra Coleman) take a vacation on a fictitious European island resort to find relaxation and inspiration. While there, they befriend an extroverted couple, Hollywood commercial actress Gabi Bauer (Mia Goth) and her husband Alban (Jalil Lespert). After getting to know each other, they plan a day trip at the beach that ends in a drunken road accident, killing a native pedestrian. Local authorities capture the group and propose a bizarre punishment that allows the driver James to walk free, but not without witnessing and taking part in a manufactured version of his execution.

Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.

