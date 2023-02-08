Brandon Cronenberg, son of Canadian horror auteur David Cronenberg, kicks off 2023 with his latest film “Infinity Pool.” This head-scratcher combines kaleidoscopic nightmare logic, psychological thriller motifs and shocking psychosexual violence. These elements are present in his father’s work, but young Cronenberg uses morose imagery and cinematic point of view to toy with the audience through deceptive editing and a skillful control of the narrative tension.
Struggling novelist James Foster (Alexander Skarsgard) and his wife Em (Cleopatra Coleman) take a vacation on a fictitious European island resort to find relaxation and inspiration. While there, they befriend an extroverted couple, Hollywood commercial actress Gabi Bauer (Mia Goth) and her husband Alban (Jalil Lespert). After getting to know each other, they plan a day trip at the beach that ends in a drunken road accident, killing a native pedestrian. Local authorities capture the group and propose a bizarre punishment that allows the driver James to walk free, but not without witnessing and taking part in a manufactured version of his execution.
The slow unraveling of the plot leads us deeper into a rabbit hole that falls farther away from tangible reality. What begins as a disaster of international legal circumstance becomes a crisis of personal identity. As the pressure of the situation builds, every layer of the protagonist’s sense of personhood peels away. What begins as the removal of his privilege and wealth, becomes the dissolution of his sexuality and masculinity, his moral framework, and finally his individuality.
Cronenberg’s dark parable uses visceral imagery and high-concept science fiction to question if identity itself builds from external societal variables or something within that's intrinsic and fundamental.
Skarsgard and Coleman stand in for the audience’s sense of bewilderment well enough, but this project heavily favors Goth’s portrayal as the duplicitous femme fatale. Her shift from impulsive flirt to seductive cruelty is particularly suited to her skillset as an actress, and the latter half of the picture showcases her transition. One could argue that Skarsgard’s character James is unwritten and underwhelming, even as a cipher, but a mystery built on psychological ambiguity requires a careful balance between an archetypal and vacant lead.
As a horrific science fiction thriller, the movie is full of striking visual compositions and screenplay that holds its cards tight to the chest. Some questions linger for long stretches before they’re addressed by the script, while others are left to the viewer’s interpretation. I was always engaged with each beat of the story as they passed by, and I enjoyed the tonal sense of dread and surrealism as the film moved farther from the natural to the blood-soaked sublime.
“Infinity Pool” is a disorienting artistic effort that rewards what you bring to it. If you manage to stay curious and allow yourself to be drawn into the director's distorted psychology, then you will find interesting thematic dilemmas to satisfy your thoughts as you think about it days later. Other viewers may lose patience with this style of storytelling, wanting literal answers for allegorical conceits.
Grade: B+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
