Like many legacy sci-fi franchises from the 1970s and ’80s, the “Predator” property has outlived its usefulness. The original 1987 Schwarzenegger vehicle surprised audiences with a simple, but creative script; a military operation in the jungle goes awry when the crew realizes they’re being hunted by a brutal alien menace that’s equipped with high-tech weaponry and a camouflage cloaking defense. What starts as the usual guns-and-cigars, ’80s action stereotype, subverts into a high-concept horror. The pictures that followed, however, suffered from increasingly diminished returns, bungling into every trope the original tried to avoid without the tension or the same sense of surprise.
From the dated “Predator 2” to the dopey “Alien vs. Predator” mashups, the films became at best, video game camp and, at worse, monotonous B-movie schlock. 2018’s “The Predator” brought in Hollywood hitmaker Shane Black to revive the property but multiple script conflicts and reshoots drove the series into the ground, resulting in a laughable mess that included alien dogs, Iron-Man space armor, and a child protagonist with weaponized autism. When Hulu announced yet another attempted reboot with this year’s “Prey” by “10 Cloverfield Lane” director Dan Trachtenberg, I was reasonably skeptical.
This prelude is set in 1719 within America’s Great Plains, before the time of westward colonization by the Europeans. Our hero is Naru (Amber Midthunder), a member of the Comanche tribe. She hunts small animals with her dog and has a knack for medicinal herbology. Her brother Taabe (Dakota Beavers) tries to prepare her for a ceremonial mountain lion hunt that would act as a kind of warrior rite of passage but warns her of the dangers and the skills she needs to survive such a task. Soon after, other members of the tribe are killed mysteriously by a threat that seems smarter than a cougar and stronger than a bear. Naru finds herself in the position to protect her people and kill this threat through the gained knowledge she learns along the way.
It's rare that a franchise as thoroughly defiled and humiliated as “Predator” finds its footing again with a comeback this competent and focused. Bolstered by the minimalism of the premise and by setting the action in the distant past, the story gets out of its own way, unencumbered by years of nonsensical plot contrivances and bulky lore, wrought by the misguided sequels. That said, some of the CGI utilized for the animal attack sequences, and the choice to have the Comanche characters deliver most of their dialogue in English (Hulu does offer a Comanche dub) occasionally undercuts the verisimilitude of the period setting.
Naru's a fantastic hero with the fulfillment of a satisfying character arc through the action of her journey. This is cinematic storytelling — something that sequel-fodder often forgets. Likewise, this movie, while not particularly deep, at least attempts to connect the invading monster narrative to the genocidal ambitions of manifest destiny.
French colonialists enter the picture midway through with primitive guns and ammunition, mindlessly capturing the natives and skinning the indigenous buffalo. These bloody displays mirror the selfish way the extra-terrestrial threat occupies a territory and skins its trophies.
“Prey” doesn’t shy away from its ultra-violent, action-horror roots, but the film’s moments of quietude and the shimmering vistas of the landscape give this iteration a unique take on the material. Trachtenberg has enough faith in his actors and crew to pull off genre spectacle that doesn’t require a loud, overdriven sound design or every frame filled with shrapnel and chaos to generate cheap thrills.
Grade: A-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.