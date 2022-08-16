"Prey"

Harlan Blayne Kytwayhat, Amber Midthunder and Dakota Beavers in “Prey.”

 20th Century Studios

Like many legacy sci-fi franchises from the 1970s and ’80s, the “Predator” property has outlived its usefulness. The original 1987 Schwarzenegger vehicle surprised audiences with a simple, but creative script; a military operation in the jungle goes awry when the crew realizes they’re being hunted by a brutal alien menace that’s equipped with high-tech weaponry and a camouflage cloaking defense. What starts as the usual guns-and-cigars, ’80s action stereotype, subverts into a high-concept horror. The pictures that followed, however, suffered from increasingly diminished returns, bungling into every trope the original tried to avoid without the tension or the same sense of surprise.

From the dated “Predator 2” to the dopey “Alien vs. Predator” mashups, the films became at best, video game camp and, at worse, monotonous B-movie schlock. 2018’s “The Predator” brought in Hollywood hitmaker Shane Black to revive the property but multiple script conflicts and reshoots drove the series into the ground, resulting in a laughable mess that included alien dogs, Iron-Man space armor, and a child protagonist with weaponized autism. When Hulu announced yet another attempted reboot with this year’s “Prey” by “10 Cloverfield Lane” director Dan Trachtenberg, I was reasonably skeptical.