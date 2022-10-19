Film Review - Halloween Ends

This image released by Universal Pictures shows Jamie Lee Curtis in a scene from "Halloween Ends."

 Ryan Green/Universal Pictures

David Gordon Green’s franchise reboot of John Carpenter’s classic slasher “Halloween” dares to close with an explicit promise to end. Closing out the chapter that began with “Halloween” in 2018 and “Halloween Kills” in 2021, both of which take place on the same night of Michael Myers’ return to the public after his second escape from prison, this installment takes place a year later with considerably less Michael screentime. This choice by Green and his writers divided audiences sharply, begging the question, will “Halloween” fans accept a twist on the familiar slasher formula, or do they insist on the comfortable rhythms of the previous entries?

The bulk of this film focuses on a socially awkward babysitter named Corey (Rohan Campbell) traumatized after a freak accident kills a child he was hired to watch on a Halloween night. Recognizing his status as a town outsider, recovering survivor Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) tries to set up the troubled youth with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak). Soon after, a gang of teenage hooligans mugs Corey, and his fragile psyche becomes intertwined with the town’s history of violence.

