David Gordon Green’s franchise reboot of John Carpenter’s classic slasher “Halloween” dares to close with an explicit promise to end. Closing out the chapter that began with “Halloween” in 2018 and “Halloween Kills” in 2021, both of which take place on the same night of Michael Myers’ return to the public after his second escape from prison, this installment takes place a year later with considerably less Michael screentime. This choice by Green and his writers divided audiences sharply, begging the question, will “Halloween” fans accept a twist on the familiar slasher formula, or do they insist on the comfortable rhythms of the previous entries?
The bulk of this film focuses on a socially awkward babysitter named Corey (Rohan Campbell) traumatized after a freak accident kills a child he was hired to watch on a Halloween night. Recognizing his status as a town outsider, recovering survivor Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) tries to set up the troubled youth with her granddaughter, Allyson (Andi Matichak). Soon after, a gang of teenage hooligans mugs Corey, and his fragile psyche becomes intertwined with the town’s history of violence.
In many ways, this picture breaks from the usual trappings of the slasher genre. Myers is treated more like a psychic trauma weighing on a broken community than an actual living threat, even though he eventually makes his way into the narrative. What plays out is something more idiosyncratic and metaphorical. Similar plot points mirror that of John Carpenter’s adaptation of the Stephen King novel, “Christine.” Replace the evil car with a killer Michael and bingo-bango, it’s damn near a remake. Another film that treats the slasher like an allegory for repression is the often misunderstood “A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge,” wherein the protagonist becomes possessed by Freddy and changes into him during times of heightened anxiety.
What Green creates here is a movie that oscillates between a post-modern reinterpretation of Michael Myers as a modern folktale, a literal serial killer still out to finish his obsession to murder Laurie and her family, and something more like a supernatural possession story. I acknowledge that the filmmaker struggles to set a steady balance between these modes, but what results is certainly not business-as-usual sequel fodder, and the story stands out for its commitment to the headier themes of Green’s ambitious relaunch.
“Halloween Ends” is a fine addition to the series, if not a little fussy and overwritten. The few scares we get competently stage each set piece, and the many night shots create a visual style of tension and atmosphere. I’d be surprised if this were anyone’s favorite iteration of the multi-generational saga, but if you can divorce the movie from your expectations, you may find mild enjoyment in this curious conclusion.
Grade: B-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
