Film Review - Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

This image released by Netflix shows Pinocchio, voiced by Gregory Mann, center, in a scene from "Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio."

 Photo courtesy of Netflix

Horror/fantasy auteur Guillermo Del Toro released his film adaptation of “Pinocchio” directly to Netflix. The stop-motion, gothic take on the timeless fairy tale comes to us the same year Robert Zemeckis directed his remake for Disney, and the same year a small Russian animation studio released a shoddy version with Pauly Shore turning in a bizarre voice performance. Clearly, this is well-worn territory, and one only needs to Google the title to see the glut of content inspired by the story.

Del Toro reimagines the wooden protagonist in World War II Italy, under the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini. Many plot elements are retrofitted to this specific time in history while other familiar beats from the tale are intact.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.