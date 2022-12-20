Horror/fantasy auteur Guillermo Del Toro released his film adaptation of “Pinocchio” directly to Netflix. The stop-motion, gothic take on the timeless fairy tale comes to us the same year Robert Zemeckis directed his remake for Disney, and the same year a small Russian animation studio released a shoddy version with Pauly Shore turning in a bizarre voice performance. Clearly, this is well-worn territory, and one only needs to Google the title to see the glut of content inspired by the story.
Del Toro reimagines the wooden protagonist in World War II Italy, under the fascist regime of Benito Mussolini. Many plot elements are retrofitted to this specific time in history while other familiar beats from the tale are intact.
Geppetto (voiced by David Bradley) carves the boy out of pine in a drunken fury of grief after his biological son Carlo dies in an air strike. Pinocchio is brought to life by a blue angel, who grants a cricket (Ewan McGregor) the role of his conscience. On his way to school, the boy is intercepted and sold into the Italian military as a child soldier within Mussolini’s army. Podesta (Ron Perlman) trains the teenage boys, including his own son Candlewick (Finn Wolfhard), in a series of war games until the time comes for them to prove their masculinity and loyalty.
Also, we get the classic giant whale, strange scenes of a purgatory-like afterlife where rabbits play poker, and heaps of European religious allegory.
Del Toro (“Pan’s Labyrinth,” “Hellboy,” “The Shape of Water”) is one of the few craftsmen in modern cinema who successfully combines his love and appreciation for visual aesthetics with the thematic concerns of the storytelling. He’s obsessed with vivid set dressing, imaginative creature designs and rich world-building, but these elements always serve what he finds emotionally compelling about the characters and their arcs.
This interpretation of the Pinocchio character is far less passive than versions we’ve seen in the past, even if the journey is set by his naivety. The boy is block-headed and stubborn and wants to break all the rules because he lacks the knowledge and understanding to perceive societal standards like empathy, generosity and self-control. This informs not only Pinocchio's self-actualization as a figurative “real boy,” but brings clarity to the distinction between Christ as a moral compass and what is inherently anti-social and anti-human about fascist ideology — del Toro’s metaphorical “donkeys” of pleasure island.
The stop-motion animation is seamless, and the visual artists fill each frame with interesting details and moody lighting to capture something more expressive and primitive than the gloss of Disney’s latest retread. The character designs are memorable, especially the rattling, unfinished model of the titular character and the multi-eyed angels that invoke the near-horror imagery detailed in certain passages of the bible.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” finds its stride when it takes big risks and diverts from the traditions of the established story. The grander metaphors about war, grace, and catholic guilt are so exceptional that the familiar bits feel more like plot glue holding the broader ideas together. The project isn't at fault for the ubiquity of the original myth, but the experience wavers between peaks and valleys of interest, in part because of the oversaturation of recent screen adaptations.
Grade: B+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
