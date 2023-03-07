“Cocaine Bear” assumes the classic exploitation trope that a wild premise and a slick marketing campaign will put butts in seats, regardless of budget, star power or necessary suspension of disbelief. In the case of this studio-led project directed by actress Elizabeth Banks and filled with recognizable faces, the comedy aspires to slightly more than the bare minimum.
Released in the middle of awards season, the viral success of the movie is a flagrant middle finger to prestige cinema, baiting the audience with the promise of violent cheese while hoping to hold their interest with memorable characters and bawdy humor.
Loosely based on a 1985 news story about a drug-smuggling operation gone wrong, the story follows a group of folks in the mountains of Kentucky who find themselves in harm's way when a wild bear breaks into a few kilos of uncut cocaine dropped from a small commuter plane. The late Ray Liotta stars as a drug dealer named Syd who hires two men (Alden Ehrenreich and O’Shea Jackson Jr.) to find the product before anything happens to it. Keri Russell as the worried mother Sari follows her runaway pre-teen daughter Dee Dee (Brooklyn Prince) and her best friend Henry (Christian Convery) into the nearby woods. Meanwhile, Margo Martindale as Liz and Jesse Tyler Ferguson as Peter work together as ill-equipped park rangers. Isiah Whitlock Jr. eventually joins the fun as a cop investigating the crime outside of his jurisdiction.
Most of these characters, and many others not listed in this review, are merely peppered in as bear meat for bloody action set-pieces and attack sequences. The absurdity of the premise runs dry quickly as Banks struggles to build and hold tension in these wide-open outdoor bear scenes. Characters hide behind trees and wander around the frame without any perceivable sense of blocking, tossing off one-liners before making a run for it. Instead of paying off the hunt with a satisfying conclusion, Banks cuts to the bear suddenly, against all attention to the natural rhythm of the editing. As a horror movie, even a silly horror-comedy, these moments drag on and fail to move the story forward.
One attack among two ambulance drivers stands head and shoulders above the others, only emphasizing the weakness of the action elsewhere in the film.
The cast does as well as they can with what they’re given, producing varied results. Ferguson and Martindale find comedic chemistry that keeps their scenes light and bouncy, and Ehrenreich puts in twice the work dragging his wooden scene partner Jackson Jr. like a weight on his ankle. Russell and the kids may as well have stepped in from a Disney channel original and their scenes are mostly superfluous.
As a comedy, “Cocaine Bear” is low-hanging fruit. It’s marginally better than the direct-to-video mockbusters and exploitation features such as “Birdemic” and “Sharknado,” and if you see it with friends in the right state of mind, you’ll likely have a good enough time. Repeat viewings, however, will not withstand, and when you already know the best scenes in the film are coming — most of which are in the trailer — you'll have very little to keep you watching.
Grade: C
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
