I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say “Oppenheimer” might be the first “great” film of the 2020s. There have been plenty of enjoyable movies and creative cinematic expressions, but Christopher Nolan's latest epic belongs in another class. This three-hour historical biopic is in conversation with large-scale idea-centric works like “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Apocalypse Now” and “There Will Be Blood.” That isn’t to say the movie is devoid of flaws — on the contrary, Nolan’s chilly characterizations and his usual narrative hiccups are present — but here, his ambition finally pays off in ways that bolster his cerebral concerns with engaging storytelling.
Like the filmmaker’s other work, this story moves up and down the timeline in a non-linear way. In one period we see a younger J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) during his time at Berkeley, California, as an academic carrying on a relationship with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh). Eventually, his time with rebellious Tatlock ends and he meets his wife, Katherine (Emily Blunt). There he becomes tangentially involved with members of the fledgling American communist party, which plays further into the drama when Oppenheimer serves the government when they need a world-class physicist to build the world’s first atomic weapon.
This scenario cuts between other sequences of Oppenheimer enduring an investigation of his past affiliations after the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Lewis Strauss (Robert Downey Jr.) leads these probes that decide the physicist’s security clearances for future briefings concerning nuclear weaponry and the principles of its use. This line of questioning brings up Oppenheimer’s former connections to the communist party, just as the Red Scare displaced the war with the Nazis.
Nolan is increasingly interested in wrangling large ensembles. This is his largest collection of names thus far. From Matt Damon as Leslie Groves, the headstrong USACE officer and director of the Manhattan Project, to Josh Hartnett and David Krumholtz as the logic-guided scholarly voices working alongside Oppie to make sure they don’t evaporate all life on earth — a subject of serious conversation at various stages of the project. Other faces such as Dane DeHaan, Benny Safdie, Kenneth Branagh, Jason Clarke, and Alden Ehrenreich also make impactful contributions to the cast.
Though the film doesn’t indulge the same sense of action scope as Nolan's notable genre fare, it is interested in the same virtuosity in terms of non-linear storytelling and montage editing. The pace of the movie evokes a simmering orchestra that slowly integrates more sound and textures until it swells into a chorus of bombastic resolve.
The back-and-forth narrative asks the audience to suspend their attention long enough to connect each pillar of the story. Until you understand the structural complexity of what the director and screenwriters had envisioned, the movie purposely leaves us to drift untethered. For some, this experiential collaboration between film and audience will feel like too much work for what’s revealed at the finale. Conversely, I felt a sense of urgency and intention that activated what could have been a dry history lesson. The political paranoia and the topics about the ethics of war permeate even the most mundane scenes of boardroom conversations and round table questioning.
If I’m to object to anything, it’s that Nolan still hasn’t figured out a way to write for women in a thriller, other than as a motivating factor for his male protagonists. Blunt and Pugh want to sink their teeth into their roles, but as per usual Nolan’s icy approach freezes out any emotional space for convincing romance.
Conversations about how this movie ranks in the director’s body of work, or whether or not individual aspects perform well on screen seem granular and myopic when you step back from the experience and think of it as a singular piece unto itself. It doesn’t matter if “Oppenheimer” is a “perfect” film; it’s an important, seismic shift in Christopher Nolan’s trajectory as an auteur, and it’s a stunning example of excellent cinema.
Grade: A-
Cassidy Robinson
