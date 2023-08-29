Film Review - Oppenheimer

I don’t think I’m exaggerating when I say “Oppenheimer” might be the first “great” film of the 2020s. There have been plenty of enjoyable movies and creative cinematic expressions, but Christopher Nolan's latest epic belongs in another class. This three-hour historical biopic is in conversation with large-scale idea-centric works like “2001: A Space Odyssey,” “Apocalypse Now” and “There Will Be Blood.” That isn’t to say the movie is devoid of flaws — on the contrary, Nolan’s chilly characterizations and his usual narrative hiccups are present — but here, his ambition finally pays off in ways that bolster his cerebral concerns with engaging storytelling.

Like the filmmaker’s other work, this story moves up and down the timeline in a non-linear way. In one period we see a younger J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) during his time at Berkeley, California, as an academic carrying on a relationship with Jean Tatlock (Florence Pugh). Eventually, his time with rebellious Tatlock ends and he meets his wife, Katherine (Emily Blunt). There he becomes tangentially involved with members of the fledgling American communist party, which plays further into the drama when Oppenheimer serves the government when they need a world-class physicist to build the world’s first atomic weapon.

Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.

