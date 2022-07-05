Adam Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison, annoyed critics and cranks for the better part of two and a half decades. Despite participating in efforts to woo his haters with auteur-driven dramas like Paul Thomas Anderson’s anti-rom-com “Punch Drunk Love” or his recent turn as the gambling-addicted jeweler in “Uncut Gems,” his company usually trades in low-brow dorm comedies such as “The Waterboy” and “Grown Ups.”
Sandler’s latest Netflix original, “Hustle," seems to have taken what’s appealing about his rare dramatic efforts and combined it with the populist sensibilities of the best side of his character-driven comedies. The result is something familiar but honest; a sports dramedy that plays to the strengths of the genre, without veering too far into wacky hijinks or bawdy schtick.
Sandler plays Stanley Sugarman, an NBA scout for the Philadelphia 76ers on the lookout for a young basketball player who, if discovered, will guarantee him a stable position as an assistant coach, where he can stay home with his family. After striking out all over the globe, he finds said talent in a Spanish streetballer named Bo Cruz, played by Juancho Hernangomez of the Utah Jazz. Bo is content to hustle cash on the public courts to take care of his mother and daughter, but Stanley convinces him to try out in a series of competitions and showcases with the hopes of signing him a pro NBA deal.
This film satisfies as an aspirational sports drama, with all the trappings that come with that, but employs a stylized verisimilitude to sell it. The cast features many real famous basketball players and coaches — some playing themselves and others playing fictional characters. The city of Philadelphia becomes a character as well. Director Jeremiah Zager and cinematographer Zak Mulligan achieve this with moody compositions that frame the Philly streets and neighborhoods with racked focus and kinetic camera movement. Unlike most of the evenly lit and unremarkably shot Happy Madison comedies, this project has an emotional and tactile visual elegance that augments the traditional plot structure and the familiar story beats.
The screenplay by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters keeps things tight and unsurprising, but the script's formal simplicity gives the actors enough space to inform their characters with personalities unique to their performances. Queen Latifa as Stanley’s wife Teresa delivers a lived-in specificity needed for that type of supporting role. Ben Foster as the weaselly manager Vince Merrick gives the typical sports drama antagonist archetype a lighter, nuanced touch. Television commentator and former player Kenny Smith as Stanley’s mentor Leon provides a paternal figure for Sandler, reinforcing the movie’s themes of inherent and professional fatherhood.
“Hustle” doesn’t reinvent the wheel but succeeds in its modest aims. While not as subversive or as artsy as Sandler’s artistic heights, it stretches the bounds of what kind of content we can expect from his Netflix productions. This is just a good movie, and sometimes that’s good enough.
Grade: B+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.