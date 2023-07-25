It has been decades in the making for Mattel's dress-up doll, Barbie, to make her way to the big screen in her very own live-action movie. Director Greta Gerwig penned the screenplay with her spouse and long-time collaborator, Noah Baumbach, and together, they devised a script filled with fourth-wall-breaking meta-comedy about Barbie’s role over the years as a problematic beauty icon as well as an aspirational career woman.
The movie begins in an imaginary world where different kinds of Barbies from different generations of merchandising lines coexist. Margot Robbie stars as “generic” Barbie. Her friends include President Barbie (Issa Rae), Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp), Lawyer Barbie (Sharon Rooney), Physicist Barbie (Emma Mackey) and Dua Lipa as the Mermaid Barbies. They spend their time singing happy songs, having dance parties, eating and drinking imaginary brunch, and celebrating good times at the beach with their male counterparts, the Kens.
While the gals have social positions and individual identities, the Kens' sole purpose in Barbie Land is to impress the women with their ability to beach — not to be confused with their lack of ability to surf or lifeguard. Leading the pack is “generic” Ken, played with clueless puppy dog charm by Ryan Gosling.
Barbie suddenly alters her life when she begins to contemplate deeper, sadder truths about the human condition, and her perfectly pointed feet become flat. After seeking answers from a disregarded, disfigured doll known as “Weird” Barbie (Kate McKinnon), Robbie's character packs up and heads to the “real world” to inspire joy in her former owner. Gosling's Ken tags along, and while our titular hero tries to confront her existential crisis, Ken learns that in the human world, men enjoy more social currency.
This sassy fantasy satire is admirable, particularly the cotton candy pink production design and the imagination behind the world-building.
A lot of research went into the history of Barbie’s many iterations over the decades, and every plastic prop, vehicle, party house and costume choice have a historical basis in something from a previous merchandising line. Every generation of toy enthusiasts will recognize something from their childhood.
The screenplay aims the humor somewhere between sugary camp and sophisticated subversiveness. The entire cast is in on the joke, and everyone performs with a wink and nod toward the audience. Robbie and Gosling internalize their over-the-top cheerful dialogue, and many of the smaller roles contribute something necessary to Gerwig’s specific vision. With that said, the lack of tonal juxtaposition between the plastic fairytale world of Barbie Land and the corporate sterility of the real world undercuts the subtextual parody.
Will Ferrell’s cartoonish portrayal as Mattel’s CEO and America Ferrara’s chipper take as a high-strung mother and employee fail to ground the stakes of the plot. But given that everything circles back to the dynamics between the Kens and Barbies, the self-actualization narrative neither makes nor breaks the storytelling.
The first two-thirds of the runtime allows the audience to parse the picture’s gender politics through the logic of the comedy. Later, the film becomes more interested in outright preaching its themes in long monologues rather than letting them emerge naturally from the actions of the characters. Whether or not you are sympathetic to the cultural critiques made by the movie, it can’t be argued that the delivery often lacks grace. Sometimes the stark silliness of the world-building and the naivety of the characters allows for less subtly, but when the film reaches for somber, emotional beats, the heavy-handed messaging blocks the ability for such a tonal shift.
"Barbie” is a good movie, but it isn’t perfect. The mechanics of the plot are occasionally inconsistent and if not for a wonderfully staged song and dance number, the final act almost drifts away into blunt moralizing and ponderous navel gazing. But even these moments are buoyed by clever one-liners, creative set design, hysterical performances from the principal leads, and astute observations about the nature of marketing a massive intellectual property.
Grade: B-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
