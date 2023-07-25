Film Review - Barbie

This image released by Warner Bros. Pictures shows Ryan Gosling, left, and Margot Robbie in a scene from "Barbie."

 Warner Bros. Pictures

It has been decades in the making for Mattel's dress-up doll, Barbie, to make her way to the big screen in her very own live-action movie. Director Greta Gerwig penned the screenplay with her spouse and long-time collaborator, Noah Baumbach, and together, they devised a script filled with fourth-wall-breaking meta-comedy about Barbie’s role over the years as a problematic beauty icon as well as an aspirational career woman.

The movie begins in an imaginary world where different kinds of Barbies from different generations of merchandising lines coexist. Margot Robbie stars as “generic” Barbie. Her friends include President Barbie (Issa Rae), Writer Barbie (Alexandra Shipp), Lawyer Barbie (Sharon Rooney), Physicist Barbie (Emma Mackey) and Dua Lipa as the Mermaid Barbies. They spend their time singing happy songs, having dance parties, eating and drinking imaginary brunch, and celebrating good times at the beach with their male counterparts, the Kens.

Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.

