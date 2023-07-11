Film Review - Asteroid City

This image released by Focus Features shows Liev Schreiber, Steve Carell, Stephen Park and Hope Davis in a scene from "Asteroid City."

 Focus Features

Wes Anderson’s latest film, the period parody “Asteroid City,” captures a moment in post-war history where science, war profiteering and the expansion of the West were at the heart of the North American zeitgeist. He also subtly nods to the crumbling of that myth through his signature style of absurdist comedy.

The movie explores Anderson’s growing fascination with stories about storytelling through the frame of a black-and-white meta-narrative about the production of a play, detailing the making of the movie we’re watching. These two modes of satire don’t always work in tandem and often jockey for thematic relevance, but the result is one that never fails to activate the viewer's imagination.

Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.

