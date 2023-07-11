Wes Anderson’s latest film, the period parody “Asteroid City,” captures a moment in post-war history where science, war profiteering and the expansion of the West were at the heart of the North American zeitgeist. He also subtly nods to the crumbling of that myth through his signature style of absurdist comedy.
The movie explores Anderson’s growing fascination with stories about storytelling through the frame of a black-and-white meta-narrative about the production of a play, detailing the making of the movie we’re watching. These two modes of satire don’t always work in tandem and often jockey for thematic relevance, but the result is one that never fails to activate the viewer's imagination.
After we are introduced to the colorful world of the play within the picture, the story settles on Jason Schwartzman as Augie Steenbeck. He’s a recent widower carrying his wife’s ashes in a Rubbermaid Tupperware container, as he and his family find themselves stuck in a small southwestern town called Asteroid City. His son Woodrow (Jake Ryan) enters to win a school science competition along with a squad of outcasted geniuses known as the “The Brainiacs.” Augie’s disapproving stepfather Stanley (Tom Hanks) makes his way to the remote town to help the family get back on the road once the science fair finishes.
Other visitors include a conflicted motion picture actress (Scarlett Johansson) and her daughter Dinah (Grace Edwards), a skeptic named J.J. Kellogg and his obnoxious son Clifford (Liev Schreiber and Aristou Meehan), and Roger Cho and his son Ricky (Steve Park and Ethan Josh Lee). All of whom have entered the same contest, hosted by Dr. Hickenlooper (Tilda Swinton).
Asteroid City residents include Steve Carell as the earnest motel manager, Matt Dillon as a yokel mechanic and Jeffrey Wright as a local military leader named General Gibson.
Mirroring the chaotic personal lives of the adults and students who are caught in this strange vacation is the sudden visitation by a UFO that throws everyone’s sense of scientific optimism and American exceptionalism into upheaval. Singing cowboys and tech-savvy intellectuals are suddenly leveled on the same plane when the unknown presents itself and the whole town is put into quarantine. These themes are made more evident by visible nuclear testing sites along the horizon of the community.
Anderson’s fixations on flat surfaces and artificial sets are turned up 10 notches as the teal sunsets and orange mesas of the town are captured on camera as matte-painted backdrops alongside picturesque forward-facing facades of the town’s limited buildings. Through the conceit of the movie as a play, Anderson can bring in humorous bits of stop-motion animation, phony set design and stylized color correction. But the filmmaker always allows for some depth and space to set the characters into the scenery without it feeling like everything is built in sound stage.
Whenever we break from the colorful world of “Asteroid City” into the backstage drama of the actors arguing with their director Conrad Earp (Edward Norton), or Bryan Cranston addressing the audience from beyond the fourth wall, the momentum shifts into a slower navel-gazing gear. The meta-narrative, while momentarily interesting, too often detracts from the biting comedy of the larger picture.
Anderson has become a singular craftsman at the type of cinema he loves to create: namely, deadpan comedies about defunct families. While his style is often copied or appropriated as a one-trick gimmick, his attentions have spanned to larger contexts and more complex themes. “Asteroid City” isn’t perfect, and it asks more from the audience than his most populous films, but it’s a worthy, if not somewhat taxing, endeavor.
Grade: B+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
