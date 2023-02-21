Infinity Pool

Andrea Riseborough caused a stir this awards season when she garnered a surprising Oscar nomination for her role in a small indie called “The Leslie.” The low-budget character study about a country Texas lottery winner turned messy alcoholic seemingly snuck its way into the red-carpet conversation, despite commercial obscurity at the box office.

Skirting the usual procedures a project goes through to seek a nomination, the Best Actress nod was obtained by way of a large-scale social media campaign spearheaded by fellow actors and Hollywood alum. This stealth strategy caused the Academy to review the nominating rules, causing online backlash, ultimately causing the institution to decide that no official rules were broken.

Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.

