Andrea Riseborough caused a stir this awards season when she garnered a surprising Oscar nomination for her role in a small indie called “The Leslie.” The low-budget character study about a country Texas lottery winner turned messy alcoholic seemingly snuck its way into the red-carpet conversation, despite commercial obscurity at the box office.
Skirting the usual procedures a project goes through to seek a nomination, the Best Actress nod was obtained by way of a large-scale social media campaign spearheaded by fellow actors and Hollywood alum. This stealth strategy caused the Academy to review the nominating rules, causing online backlash, ultimately causing the institution to decide that no official rules were broken.
All this backstory and awards politics aside, the real question is, is the movie worth the controversy? Eh. Individual results may vary.
Riseborough throws her whole physical and emotional being into a role and commands your attention. Many of the supporting performances — from Allison Janney and Stephen Root as Leslie’s disapproving frenemies and Owen Teague as her disappointed son — know exactly how to blend into the tone of the film in response to Riseborough's sensitive portrayal. Conversely, comedian Marc Maron’s turn as a kindly motel owner who gives the protagonist a second shot at life by giving her a free room and a lousy cleaning job, struggles to fit into this rural setting. His Texan drawl reeks of minimal time spent with a dialect coach, and he lacks the simple charm and interiority needed to create on-screen chemistry with his co-star. Maron’s likable here and not bad enough to ruin the whole project, but ultimately miscast in what’s, unfortunately, a substantial role.
Director Michael Morris employs jump cuts, sudden inserts, and handheld grainy camera work, both for budgetary reasons and to signal to the audience a sense of indie realism. Ryan Binaco’s screenplay, on the other hand, doesn’t share the same regard for verisimilitude. The movie indulges on-the-nose visual metaphors, manipulative narrative devices, and inexplicable off-ramps for the troubled Leslie to pull herself up by the bootstraps. Intentional or not, the story supports the notion that one can will themselves out of poverty and addiction if they have the fortitude to want it bad enough — a message that betrays both the compassion of the premise and Riseborough’s commitment to her character.
Despite the surface-level melodrama that threatens to break the story, Morris knows when to let the camera stop for a beat and capture his actors in genuine moments of emotional reality. Sadly, this latent potential for subtlety and the unnecessary easter eggs utilized to reveal the characters’ motivations never resolves within the final edit.
“To Leslie” is a fine enough festival drama but gets close enough to achieving greatness that its errors are all the more disappointing. The lead performance and most of the supporting players make this a valid rental, even if the romance and the redemption arc don’t feel genuine. Risborough elevates all of this and, Academy nomination or not, proves again that she is a current cinematic force.
Grade: C+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
