2022 brought us a variety of great films from many genres. Horror had a big year at the box office, streamers like Netflix and Hulu stayed competitive, and the year-end prestige pictures all succumbed to the behemoth that was James Cameron’s sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Here are the 10 movies that made the top of my list.
10. “Barbarian” — The September sleeper caught word of mouth and internet buzz for its twisting-turning plot and its shocking reveals. What kept my attention was Zach Cregger’s ability to build tension and create a nightmarish atmosphere with moody lighting and claustrophobic sets.
9. “RRR” — The Hindi action-musical “RRR” wowed American audiences enough to demand a theatrical run in the states and a second wind on Netflix. The story centers on a period double agent narrative that explores heritage, revenge, tragedy and betrayal between the Hindu villages and the British Royal colonials. Don’t miss this action-packed visual spectacle.
8. “Hustle” — Adam Sandler’s at his best when he tells simple stories that rely less on wacky comedic premises and more on the charm of his natural screen presence. The direct-to-Netflix rags to riches story about a sports scout who trains a street-baller doesn’t need to change the game to score a victory.
7. “The Fabelmans” — Steven Spielberg recreates his childhood memories in his fictionalized autobiographical picture. What could have been a maudlin stroll down baby-boomer cinema nostalgia becomes a much more compelling screenplay about an artist finding his voice in the middle of his parents’ messy divorce.
6. “Prey” — Hulu’s prequel to the decaying “Predator” franchise breathes new life into the mythology by setting it in America’s past. Amber Midthunder’s portrayal as the native medicine woman Naru creates a new type of tension throughout the thrilling hunt, relying on her knowledge of nature and skills as a gatherer, without guns and modern weaponry to help her.
5. “The Northman” — Robert Eggers combines mythology with historicity with his adaptation of the Norse fable “Amleth.” You may recognize elements of this tale in Shakespeare’s “Hamlet” and Disney’s “The Lion King,” but this brooding iteration is by far the most brutal and mystical version caught on film.
4. “The Banshees of Inisherin” — Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson showcase their acting chops in Martin McDonagh’s tragic comedy chamber drama about pride and companionship on the eve of the Irish civil war. The craggy beaches and rolling green hills keep all your senses alive as we watch a friendship deteriorate.
3. “Bones & All” — What’s a romantic, coming-of-age road movie without a little cannibalism thrown in? Taylor Russell and Timothee Chalamet sell the absurd premise of teenage cannibal runaways with riveting interior performances that mirror the quietude and yearning of director Luca Guadagnino’s vision of 1980s Americana.
2. “Pearl” — Following his tribute to ’70s exploitation horror, “X,” director Ti West presents “Pearl” as a standalone prequel as a garish technicolor classic Hollywood satire. Combining the aesthetics of 1930s musicals and 1950s melodramas, West subverts the childlike wonder of his psychotic protagonist with sudden acts of horror violence. Mia Goth carefully threads the needle with a performance that unites the dark campiness, the rage, and the sadness of the film’s namesake.
1. “Everything Everywhere All at Once” — It’s rare that a movie is truly unlike anything you’ve seen before. This science-fiction fantasy freakout combines martial arts fighting, multiverse jumping, wild special effects and absurdist sight gags, all in the service of a tender-hearted mother-daughter immigrant story. Finally, we get a picture that reassures a modern short-attention audience that a mindful art film can pack as big of full-sensory wallop as any other populist comic book adaptation.
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
