Film Awards Season

This image released by A24 Films shows, from left, Stephanie Hsu, Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan in a scene from, "Everything Everywhere All At Once."

 Allyson Riggs/A24

2022 brought us a variety of great films from many genres. Horror had a big year at the box office, streamers like Netflix and Hulu stayed competitive, and the year-end prestige pictures all succumbed to the behemoth that was James Cameron’s sequel, “Avatar: The Way of Water.” Here are the 10 movies that made the top of my list.

10. “Barbarian” — The September sleeper caught word of mouth and internet buzz for its twisting-turning plot and its shocking reveals. What kept my attention was Zach Cregger’s ability to build tension and create a nightmarish atmosphere with moody lighting and claustrophobic sets.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

The Idaho State Journal invites you to take part in the community conversation. But those who don't play nice may be uninvited. Don't post comments that are off topic, defamatory, libelous, obscene, racist, abusive, threatening or an invasion of privacy. We may remove any comment for any reason or no reason. We encourage you to report abuse, but the decision to delete is ours. Commenters have no expectation of privacy and may be held accountable for their comments. Comments are opinions of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions or views of Idaho State Journal.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.