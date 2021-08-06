Disney struck gold when it released “Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl” back in 2003. The film launched a blockbuster franchise and injected new life into Disney’s live-action studio. Unfortunately, they have been unsuccessful in recapturing that lightning in a bottle adapting other theme park rides that weren’t already based on a Disney property. “Haunted Mansion” was a dud and “Tomorrowland” was ambitious but forgettable.
“Jungle Cruise” is another Disneyland attraction that’s beloved by decades of vacationers. The ride consists of a boat ride where a sarcastic skipper rattles off bad puns while you narrowly avoid animatronic animal attacks until the ride ends. It’s great, but is there enough narrative potential for a movie adaptation? I’d argue there should be, but as the ride understands, less is more.
Emily Blunt stars as Lily Houghton, a 1916 London botanist who believes that the cure to all the world’s health issues can be found along the Amazon River. It's rumored that flowers blooming on the hidden Tree of Life carry these mysterious powers. After her research is rejected by her academic peers in Europe, Lily travels to Brazil with her younger brother, MacGregor (Jack Whitehall). They hire the down-on-his-luck skipper, Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson), to help them find their magic tree.
The German soldier Joachim (Jesse Plemons), also looking for these rare blossoms, follows the explorers into the jungle in a well-equipped submarine, along with a few supernatural tricks up his sleeve.
“Jungle Cruise” has the advantage of existing in a well-established world, pre-loaded with genre conventions that are hard to mess up. This is an adventure story. We have a sarcastic hero on a boat who’s looking to make quick money to pay off his debts. We also have a smart, but capable city girl who softens his heart, her foppish brother who can play foil to the skipper’s macho behavior, and an unpredictable river full of dangerous animals. So, when the story takes a hard left into a curse mythology that adds ghostly Conquistador, the architecture of the narrative can’t sustain their clunky inclusion.
The ghosts here operate very similarly to the cursed pirates of the Black Pearl, and the character dynamics established in the first half of the picture get buried in a succession of increasingly disappointing plot revelations. The skipper’s motivations completely change, and Jesse Plemons as the threatening soldier loses his weight as the antagonist. It’s a shame, too, because the dry humor and the initial set-up sell the theme park’s concept well, until the plot breaks mid-way through.
Visually, the movie relies too much on slick CGI that undersells the exotic nature of the setting. Disney can afford to bring an army of trained jaguars on set, so there’s no need to animate several scenes with the cast interacting with a cartoon cat. Additionally, backgrounds are full of lazily rendered, over lit green-screen vistas, and the movie’s many action sequences lack the needed tactility.
Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt have the chemistry needed to carry their scenes and the tone is pitched correctly toward the intended Indiana Jones/”Romancing the Stone” aesthetic. But in the end, the movie loses faith in its characters and concept, falling back on intrusive studio notes to match the beats of a previous successful franchise.
Grade: C+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.