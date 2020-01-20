KETCHUM — Eleven films from 6- to 16-minutes in length from around the world’s waters will highlight the 2020 International Fly Fishing Film Festival on Jan. 24 at Argyro’s Performing Arts Center, 120 Main Street S. in Ketchum.
Doors open at 5 p.m. with the nearly two hour fly-fishing adventure screening at 6:30.
The event is hosted by the Hemingway Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
General admission tickets are $20 available at Lost River Outfitters, Silver Creek Outfitters, the Trout Unlimited office and, if available, at the theater on the day of the event.
For information, email gregclarkfamily@gmail.com.
Among the films to be screened are:
- "Particles and Droplets," by Gilbert Rowley: A look at the world from a different perspective with fly fishing the catalyst.
- "Aurora Fontinalis," by Intents Media: An adventurous trip after giant brook trout in the far north.
- "Iqaluk," by Hooké: A far northern fly-fishing adventure to Nunavik in search of Arctic Char.
- "The Mend," by Broc Isabelle: A father-son relationship complicated by career and responsibilities all set to a fly-fishing background.
- "Nine Foot Rod," by Dana Lattery: Four fly-fishing guides embark on a trip to Oman in search of giant trevally and Indo-Pacific Permit.
Others include "AK 30," seeking a 30-inch trout in Alaska’s Naknek River; "The Bull Run," looking for a bull trout north of the 49th parallel in the Rockies; and "Poetry in Motion," the story of Maxine McCormack’s journey to become world fly-fishing champion.
In addition to the films, there will be fly fishing product giveaways and other promotions at the event.