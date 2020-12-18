Sweet, delightfully cheesy, and fun, Hulu’s newest release “Happiest Season”, is a sweet, funny Christmas rom-com. Starring Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis as the leading couple, the film is a perfect, escapist holiday flick. Charming and idyllic, “Happiest Season” finds itself right at home within the formula that Hallmark and Lifetime Channel movies have spent more than a decade finessing. Kind, silly and full of cheer, the movie is a perfect example of traditional genre conventions gone right.
After being invited to go home with her girlfriend, Harper (Davis) for Christmas, Abby (Stewart) plans to ask her father for permission to marry. However, Abby’s plans are quickly destroyed when she is told by Harper on the drive there that her parents aren’t aware that they are dating. Pretending to be roommates around her very formal, wealthy, family is a lot harder than they first thought, as Harper’s past friendships, lovers and rivalries come back to threaten their relationship. Feeling out of place and swept to the side by not only her family, but Harper, too, Abby begins to doubt the strength of their relationship and whether they should remain together.
Glossy and fun, the movie is a perfect popcorn holiday flick. Following the holiday movie formula to a T, its conventionality is its strongest suit. Not trying to be anything cerebral or “new,” it wouldn’t be shocking to feel like you have seen “Happiest Season” before, with the key exception being one key element of the premise. However, it’s lighthearted nature and predictable plot does not mean the film doesn’t hold any emotional weight: the cast, both leading and supporting, is fantastic in each of their roles, clearly enjoying the opportunity to be in a Christmas film. While the majority of the film is incredibly funny and sweet, it is still serious when it needs to be: One key monologue, spoken by Dan Levy to Kristen Stewart is particularly moving.
Light but true, “Happiest Season” deftly examines the more serious themes of expectations and identity within the idealistic, snowglobe-like world of movie Christmases. While the Christmas movie formula it utilizes may seem wearisome initially, the genuine and heartfelt nature of the characters are what make it stand out from the crowd. Sweet but not saccharine, silly but not frivolous, it’s a thoroughly enjoyable home-for-the-holidays flick sure to be in many family’s December movie rotation for years to come.
Grade: B+
Rose Dunton of Nampa is a former Idaho State University student. Proficient in Japanese, she is an avid film buff.