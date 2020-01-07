The latest film adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s classic novel, “Little Women,” directed by Greta Gerwig, quickly locates, and emphasizes, what made the novel so beloved: its honest, loving depiction of the importance of sisterhood, as well as the difficulty of growing up and having to find your own identity. Focusing on the four sisters both as a group and as individual characters, their moments of loud celebration are given just as much meaning as their more quiet, contemplative moments. A true celebration of life, love and what it means to be a part of a family, “Little Women” will make you want to hug your mom and sisters that little bit tighter.
During and after the Civil War, sisters Meg, Jo, Amy and Beth March (Emma Watson, Saoirse Ronan, Florence Pugh and Eliza Scanlen) come of age together. Experiencing the trials of life, the four sisters grow both together and separately from one another. There to help them along the way is their mother, Marmee (Laura Dern), who has to take on even more responsibilities around the house after their father leaves to fight for the Union army. As the years go by and the four sisters gradually begin to grow up and leave the house, their different wants and goals take them to different places. However, news of their sister Beth falling ill brings them all back under the same roof again where they reflect upon their time together. Making sure each character has their moment to shine, “Little Women” showcases the beauty of life, and all the people and things you see with it.
Never coming off as too contrived or saccharine, “Little Women” shows that the mature, emotional poignancy of “Lady Bird” was no fluke. Proving Greta Gerwig an incredibly capable director and writer, her unique style is no doubt elevated with fantastic performances from every cast member. Inviting you to reflect on how your own life matches and differs from that of those onscreen, the stories within “Little Women”, and the cleverness with which they are told, stick with you.
Thoroughly enjoyable whether or not one has read the book, “Little Women” is a movie that I am very, very glad exists. With a beautiful script, a fantastic cast of A-listers and up-and-coming stars and an incredibly talented director to boot, the film is a beautiful testament to sisterhood. Sure to be enjoyed by audiences young and old, “Little Women” is the perfect movie to watch to kick off the new decade.
Grade: A+
Rose Dunton, originally of Nampa, has been living in Pocatello for the past five years. Proficient in Japanese, she is an avid film buff.