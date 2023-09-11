Sony and Nissan paired their branding power to bring a film that celebrates the popularity of their racing game, PlayStation’s "Gran Turismo." Based on the true-life story of Jann Mardenborough, a gamer who learned to drive real cars through hours of simulated gameplay, the corporations found the perfect way to cross-promote their products and launch a host of untapped intellectual properties.
This adaptation begins with Orlando Bloom as Danny Moore. Hoping to foster new talent and a young, working-class audience into racing, he hatches a plan to test Gran Turismo video game experts against each other, allowing PlayStation to sponsor whoever comes out on top. David Harbour joins the cast as ex-racer Jack Salter, a grizzled perfectionist who trains the hopefuls on the tracks, making sure they understand the very real danger and physicality of the sport.
When Jann Mardenbourough (Archie Madekwe) wins by hair, Salter mentors his rise through the ranks, even as seasoned racers doubt the experiment as a foolhardy publicity stunt. Before long, Mardenborough reveals himself to be just as formattable and competitive as the relatively higher-class breed of usual gearheads.
“Gran Turismo” was made under cynical circumstances and in a year full of brand-as-IP movies thrown at us—everything from the critical and commercially successful “Barbie” to the direct-to-Hulu Frito Lay comedy “Flamin Hot”—one might undervalue the film’s competency as a story. It helps that Mardenbourogh’s real-life success was mined for authenticity, though the script does take some liberties with his actual career. Nevertheless, this project taps all the necessary sports biopic beats and does so with aesthetic elegance.
South African filmmaker Neill Blompkamp steps away from his grungy science fiction authorial work but finds something associated with his directorial and thematic passions. The way digital graphics overlay real shots to visualize how the gamers strategy, subtly nods to his high-concept cyberpunk obsessions. Outside of these stylistics, the races are well-edited and dynamically shot, bringing together traditional car chase cinematography and a sleek neo-arcade modernity.
Blompkamp also lends his South African identity to the drama by way of his distinctly non-American experience. America itself is treated as “the other” here, as most of the characters are globally located and the settings take place in Europe and Asia. This notable in the summer blockbuster season, where the coastal, American perspectives are often overrepresented. All of the performances are fine, but it’s Harbour who packs some meat on the skeletal characterization he embodies. Madekwe survives his bout as a leading man, but rarely inspires more than the bare minimum. This is especially evident when he performs across Harbour, Djimon Hounsou as his disapproving father, or most of the other youngsters he competes against.
If "Gran Turismo" fails at all it’s only that it follows the patterns of its genre with little surprise. Fans of sports dramas have nothing to complain about, but if this type of jawn has never been your jam, it’s highly unlikely that this one will transcend your expectations.
Grade: B
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.
