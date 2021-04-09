Godzilla versus King Kong is a concept that does not need much justification. They’re massive animals who destroy cities, and even though you have to shrink Zilla or add a few hundred feet to Kong’s stature to make it work, audiences deserve to see these beasts battle on the big screen. In 1962, Ishiro Honda directed the original “King Kong vs. Godzilla,” capturing the imaginations of cult audiences everywhere, cementing the challengers as equals from the eastern and western movie monoliths they derive.
Horror filmmaker Adam Wingard helms the latest entry in Hollywood’s revamped monster-verse, “Godzilla vs. Kong,” tying together 2014’s “Godzilla” and 2017’s “Kong: Skull Island.” In this scenario, a team of researchers led by Rebecca Hall as Ilene Andrews and Alexander Skarsgard as Nathan Lind send King Kong from his makeshift enclosure on Skull Island to a theorized prehistoric environment within the center of the earth — yes, this one gets weird. There, Kong is supposed to lure Godzilla away from the surface of the earth to fight the only other known living titan. Unbeknownst to the team, an evil industrialist named Walter Simmons (Demian Bichir) weaponized the remains of the defeated King Ghidorah to power his newly engineered Mechagodzilla battle robot.
Still with me? Millie Bobby Brown returns to the franchise as Madison Russell, daughter of Kyle Chandler’s mostly forgettable character from 2019’s “Godzilla: King the of Monsters.” Now she’s a paranoid conspiracy theorist, and with the help of her friend Josh (Julian Dennison) and a podcaster named Bernie (Brian Tyree Henry), they follow the government cover-up that links these different plot threads together. They also damn near ruin an otherwise good monster movie with nonsensical teenage antics and poorly paced comedy set-pieces that play out like deleted scenes cut from the worst "Transformers" sequels. I was exhausted by these characters every minute they were on screen.
Luckily, the bombastic titan battles and the pulp science fiction involved with the hollow-earth stuff, while perhaps over-written for a monster mashup movie, provides some best of visuals and computer-generated action devised for the modernized version of these properties.
Kong has a compelling emotional arc about returning to his rightful home, as well as a touching human connection with a young deaf girl from his island named Jia (Kaylee Hottle). Godzilla’s role is more that of the antagonizing monster until the two come together to fight Mechagodzilla in a neon-lit, Tron-esq version of Hong Kong.
Other than the unnecessary scenes led by Millie Bobby Brown’s gang of bumbling distractors, the other actors' performances are fine. Besides Jia and Kong’s sign-language bond, most of the human characters simply function as machinery in the plot factory, but through them, we get to see a wondrous hollow-earth jungle filled with imaginative monsters, as well as very satisfying battles by air, sea and land. And, unlike the other recent Godzilla movies that are often obscured by dark, rainy oceanside scenery, these fights are visually comprehensible and punctuated for maximum impact. I watched “Godzilla vs. Kong” from the comfort of my loveseat, but the intended sense of scale put me in an IMAX state of mind.
Grade: B-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.