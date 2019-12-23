Significantly more mature than its predecessor, “Frozen 2” is a surprisingly heartfelt, though slightly overly ambitious, story about the inevitable changes that come with time. Though none of the songs are quite as memorable as the original’s “Let it Go,” that is perhaps not a bad thing. Focusing more on the characters and their world, “Frozen 2” will leave the kids and parents thoroughly entertained.
Stunningly animated, “Frozen 2” is set six years after the events of the first movie. Now the queen of Arendelle, Elsa (Idina Menzel) finds herself somewhat dissatisfied with the lack of answers she has about why she was given the power to create snow and ice, which is only increased when she becomes plagued by a mysterious voice calling out to her. To top it all off, the kingdom of Arendelle is threatened with the aggressive presence of ancient, elemental forces. Deciding to go to the mysterious forest in hopes of finding the source of the attack and save her kingdom, she knows the journey to the forest will be a very dangerous one. Going with Elsa to the mysterious forest is her sister, Anna (Kristen Bell), Anna’s boyfriend Kristoff (Jonathan Groff), and Olaf the hilarious snowman (Josh Gad). Though it may not be as memorable as its predecessor, the film's emphasis on the importance of family, especially during times of difficulty, is always poignant, making it the perfect movie to watch any wintry day.
Though Elsa and Anna’s journey of self discovery is sweet and surprisingly intricate, the movie’s attempt to handle such a multitude of substantial themes can leave it feeling discombobulated at times. At those moments, its clunkier plot movements detract from the otherwise very encapsulating story, a frustrating fault in a movie much more honest and touching than Disney’s other recent releases. Thankfully, the good of “Frozen 2” does outweigh the bad, leaving only minor disappointments in a movie otherwise full of surprisingly positive impressions.
The journey Elsa was destined to take from the first moment her character appeared on the big screen, “Frozen 2” is more emotionally mature, reflecting the growth of the characters in the six years since we’ve seen them last, yet still a movie that its younger audience is sure to love all the more for it. Delightful and compassionate, “Frozen 2” certainly earned its place in pop culture as one of the most anticipated Disney sequels.
Grade: B+
Rose Dunton, originally of Nampa, has been living in Pocatello for the past five years. Proficient in Japanese, she is an avid film buff.