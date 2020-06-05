It’s easy to see how the recent Netflix action-vehicle for Chris Hemsworth, “Extraction,” came into being. The film’s director is Sam Hargrave, a well-known Hollywood stunt coordinator that worked with Hemsworth in many of the Marvel comic book adaptations. Joe Russo, noted MCU writer and director, is the key screenwriter, along with his brother Anthony and many others with story credits. This is a between franchise side-project, intended to be viewed as a stripped-down, lethal action experience in the vein of the classic tough-guy movies of the 1980s, such as “Commando” and the various “Rambo” sequels. Hargrave attempts to update that style of anti-hero ultra-violence with the dirt and sweaty tactility of the modern “Bourne” or “Taken” sensibilities.
Hemsworth plays Tyler Rake, a paramilitary operative who is called to infiltrate the criminal underground of India to rescue the innocent teenage son of an Indian drug lord who’s been kidnapped by a competing drug army. After hastily capturing the boy, the two must escape a series of near-death circumstances while chased through the dense city by two rival gangs, as well as the corrupt police.
Though Rake is written as a sullen, broken anti-hero who’s reeling from the loss of his 6-year-old son, and the film goes out of its way to ground the on-screen violence in surface-level realism, the cheesier roots of this project eventually breaks its way through the attempted verisimilitude. Hargrave is far more interested in the long, technical set-pieces that utilize complicated hand-held single-takes and commendable action choreography. When the story takes the backseat to the fluid camera work and the near-poetic mindlessness of the carnage, that’s when the dopey honesty of the pulp rewards a receptive audience.
Things fall apart when the movie takes itself too seriously. Hemsworth is trying so hard not to be the wise-cracking god of thunder that he flatlines whenever he isn’t fighting or shooting at something. In one scene where our hero acts alongside “Stranger Things” star David Harbour, it’s made painfully clear how stifling Hemsworth’s role is when sharing the screen with a seasoned character actor. The hand to hand combat that follows the stilted dialogue, however, will certainly wake you back up.
Rudhraksh Jaiswal, as the targeted son Ovi, gives a better performance than is probably necessary, and Randeep Hooda, as the boy’s father Saju, gives a compelling physical performance as our protagonist’s more than capable rival.
It should be mentioned that with a largely Indian cast that makes up the majority of the actors here, along with a plot about a blonde-haired, blue-eyed mercenary mowing them all down with various weaponry, leads to troublesome connotations. The bad guys are clearly written as such, and there are a couple of good guys in the brown cast, but like many of the 1980s action movies that inspired this throwback, the optics are problematic.
“Extraction” is a bad script propped up by great action sequences. Do not expect to care about the emotional reality of the main character and you may get queasy after a while by the bone-crunching violence and the insane body count. Nevertheless, it’s undeniable that the ambitious stunts and the creative shot sequences that capture them are effective and thrilling to watch.
Grade: B-
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.