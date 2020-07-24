Outside of ABBA, most Americans are completely unfamiliar with the phenomenon known as the Eurovision Song Contest. Every year, countries from all over eastern and western Europe send a singer or singing group to compete by performing a live song, often displaying flamboyant costumes and over the top stage shows. The countries then vote for their favorite performance, besides their own. Think of it as the sparkly, singing Olympics.
While the contest acts as a platform for serious talent, it is also ripe for parody. Enter Will Ferrell and director David Dobkin with this year’s direct-to-Netflix comedy, “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.”
Ferrell stars as Lars, who grows up alongside his lifelong friend and singing partner Sigrit, played by Rachel McAdams. The two perform locally as misfits in their Icelandic fishing community and together they dream of someday making their homeland proud by winning the song contest as their singing group, Fire Saga. After a freak accident that kills off most of their regional competition, the underprepared duo is sent to Edinburgh, Scotland, to represent all of Iceland.
This cast is full of colorful characters, such as Dan Stevens as a Russian singer named Alexander Lemtov, who schemes to break up Fire Saga and partner with Sigrit by himself. Pierce Brosnan plays Lars’s disapproving father, and we even get a guest cameo by English talk show host, Graham Norton.
Unfortunately, this movie does not achieve the humor that presents itself in the subject matter. The Eurovision Song Contest is big and campy and the music is often overwrought and overproduced, and Dobkin tries to tap into this for laughs but leans on the worldbuilding as the source of humor without effective subversion or a strong enough point of view to create real satire. Where the movie is most effective is in the musical performances, where the concept and musical performances allow for organic comedy and entertainment value. The scripted dialogue and the bigger punchlines within the film often fall flat — except for Dan Stevens, who’s having delicious fun as the egomaniacal antagonist.
While this might seem the kind of over-the-top role we love to see from Ferrell, here he registers as a touch too old for the part, and his energy and commitment to the character is noticeably lower than his classic performances in farces such as "Anchorman." In contrast, McAdams embraces the silliness of the movie and enjoys her turn as the bright-eyed and naive songstress.
“Eurovision…” is a mixed bag. The setting and subject matter supplies enough natural chuckles to keep things moving along, even as Ferrell sleepwalks through what should be a much bigger character. There are a handful of funny set-ups and reoccurring jokes that pay off, but largely, the writing is weaker than the concept. What you can enjoy is a jamming synth-pop soundtrack and a few stage performances that accurately depict the annual weirdness that’s largely ignored by the United States.
Grade: C+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.