Ever since Disney transitioned from 2-D cell animation to computer-generated animation, they’ve fiddled with their Disney Princess formula. “Frozen” eschews a romance for a story about sisterhood, “Moana” introduces the legend/quest element to the mix, and with “Raya and the Last Dragon,” we now have a sword-wielding, treasure-hunting, action princess. Sure, “Mulan” walked so Raya could run, but the core of this story doesn’t feel the need to address either the gender norms of the genre or the supposed societal roles of a "traditional" princess.
The movie takes place in a fictionalized version of Asia where five tribes living in regions of land known as Kumandra apply various political pressures over a glowing crystal orb that contains the last of the dragon magic. When an act of diplomacy goes wrong, the orb is broken into five pieces, unleashing a scourge of destructive magical entities known as the Druun. This event dries out the land and turning their once vibrant region into a desert apocalypse.
Raya (Kelly Marie Tran) sets out to collect the five pieces of the stone to reinstate the protective magic that will bring back her father and restore peace. Along her journey, she brings back the spirit of Sisu (Awkwafina), a wise-cracking water dragon who is hopeful and naïve about the current state of the warring factions in possession of the crystal shards. Their biggest challenge is Namaari (Gemma Chan), the leader of the Fang army who, 10 years earlier, brought upon their current crisis when she abused the trust of Raya’s father.
Immediately, the world-building and the colorful design of the film activates every scene and every exciting set-piece. Because the narrative of this story is set in a mythic realm, the animators are given all the freedom they need to create everything from scratch. Some scenes recall a dystopian desert-punk vibe; others reimagine a collage of historic Asian fantasy tropes, using colorful riverbeds and lush vegetation. Many of the action scenes follow the mechanics of an Indiana Jones-style archeological heist. There’s always something to look at and a lot of movement within the frame to keep the audience engaged, without confusing the flow of action.
While the setting and the stakes of the plot are laid out with purpose, many script elements get crowded and mishandled along the beats of the storytelling. As Raya travels the lands looking for these crystal pieces, she meets more and more friends on her odyssey, and in "yellow brick road" fashion, they tag along to help her with the mission. Unfortunately, the movie struggles to balance all the different personalities within the larger group scenes and the core relationships of the film get diluted in tepid comedy bits and large action sequences. The plot pays off when it needs to and catharsis is saved for key sequences, but the constant shifting of perspectives and locations softens the emotional impact of the story.
“Raya and the Last Dragon” is a fine attempt to further evolve the princess narrative. Disney successfully stretches the boundaries of the character archetype in a new genre setting, inviting a larger, more diverse audience to enjoy. It is clear that the creators apply artistic scrutiny in every choice they make, even though these plentiful choices often battle for significance within the longer passages of the film.
Grade: B
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.