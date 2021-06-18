It’s an understatement to say the last year has been difficult. Whether you’re a front-line worker risking your health in a public-facing job, or you worked from home while your kids did their school assignments via Zoom, the pandemic took a mental toll on our collective well-being. Comedian Bo Burnham used this time to film a 90-minute Netflix special from inside a single room of his house. Much of the special stretches the boundaries of comedy, dealing with Burnham’s anxiety, depression and self-doubt that was augmented by our current events.
The special, titled “Inside,” uses minimal lighting schemes and single-room sets designed to fit both the aesthetic and practical desires of Bo, who also shot, directed and edited the piece while in quarantine. This visual motif frames the many musical set-pieces presenting the signature funny songs and style parodies that Burnham built his comedy career on. What is different this time is an effort to completely shatter the wall of protective pretense or cushioning irony, revealing a vulnerable comedic context that lays bare dark concepts about societal tensions, the internet and Bo’s personal struggle to reconcile fame with crippling self-awareness. Even the funny or playful moments that poke fun at the banality of online culture or the hypocrisy of celebrity activism, reveals the quiet storm of impending collapse that modern culture tries to mask or distract us from.
The special starts with a lighter tone, outlining sillier topics. Songs like “White Woman’s Instagram” sends up the online influencers who carefully curate their existence for likes and engagement. Bo quickly flips the judgment on himself with songs like “Problematic,” a number about failing to appropriately apologize for his perceived privilege. “Content” and “Comedy” both outline the struggle to perform and write under the pressure of the current situation, while skewering his importance or relevance as a performer when others have it much worse. Keep in mind, these are the sillier tracks here, but they outline many of the reoccurring themes that drift into darker territory as the special moves along.
The hard-hitters include “That’s How the World Works,” a jaunty Sesame Street-style parody in which Bo and a sock puppet sing about the perils of late-stage capitalism and exploitation of the working class. The Cabaret piano-driven piece “Welcome to the Internet” is Burnham’s ultimate screed on the psychological and sociological effects of the endless amounts of stimulus the internet and social media can provide. The chorus of the song asks, from the first person of the internet, “Could I interest you in everything all of the time?” The "everything" listed in the tightly rhyming verses includes cooking recipes, pornography, Buzzfeed quizzes, social interactions, nostalgia, beheading videos and anything else to numb you from boredom and apathy of life unplugged.
Between songs, we get a few surreal/meta bits in which Burnham imagines his life as a live streamer playing his quarantine depression as a video game, and a bit as a YouTuber reacting to his own videos. These segments further push the themes of isolation and neurotic self-examination, extrapolating that unique sense of loneliness through the prism of interactive media.
“Inside” is quite heavy but it's very funny, well-written, incredibly performed and emotionally messy in all the best ways. The experimental nature of the project allows for hard cuts, parts of song ideas that stop after a single verse and bleak self-revelations that are nothing less than devastating. This isn't a comedy special for everyone, as its themes largely depend on your worldview and your sense of how dark you’ll allow a comedian to express him or herself. Parts of this feels like a Weird Al concert on a bad ayahuasca trip, other parts feel more like a multimedia one-man show or an art installation. Whatever it is, this special is one of the most poignant and moving pieces of unfiltered expression to come from the chaos of this moment.
Grade: A+
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.