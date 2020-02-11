It’s been a few years since DC and Warner Bros unleashed their super-villain mash-up “Suicide Squad." That film, designed to propel the DC comic book movie brand, was ravaged in bad editing and riddled with reshoots designed to change the entire tone of the picture into something closer to the comedic action-violence of the then recently successful “Deadpool.” What resulted was rushed and poorly conceived franchise fodder that didn’t satisfy fans or critics. But the troubled movie did successfully introduce the world to Margot Robbie’s spirited interpretation of the Batman villain Harley Quinn — the Joker’s psychotic right-hand girlfriend. As such, the studio cashed in whatever goodwill they accrued with Robbie’s performance and has now released their semi-sequel, second take “Birds of Prey.”
Here we find Quinn recently dumped by her Mr. J, and without the protection of the Joker and his power within the Gotham criminal underworld, she is soon captured by a rising gangster within the city named Roman Sionis, aka the Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). To avoid certain death, she agrees to help Roman find a valuable diamond that contains an encrypted code that will give the mincing madman access to a stolen fortune. The twist is that the diamond has been swallowed by a teenage pickpocket (Ella Jay Basco) who happens to be a sister-like figure to Black Mask’s newly elected henchwoman and lounge singer Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell).
Caught in the middle of everything is a secretive assassin named The Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) who’s on an independent revenge mission, as well as a Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez), a former police detective who’s looking to solve a case that involves all of the interested parties.
Writer Christina Hodson and director Cathy Yan mined through the mucky mishap that was 2016’s “Suicide Squad” and successfully brought shape and definition to what was supposed to be the intended appeal of the previous project. The tone here is bratty, the style is loud and garish, and the editing is still recognizably manic, but this time everything is presented with targeted intentionality, in the service of a plot that better accommodates the ensemble cast.
There’s a girl-power message that runs through the narrative and every female character has a cleverly integrated arc, but this is truly Margot’s movie to shine. This ditzy criminal is fun to watch because of Robbie's complete commitment to the character's wacky idiosyncrasies, down to Quinn’s baby-doll New Yorker accent, her hokey sense of humor and her moral ambiguity.
“Birds of Prey” is a comic book movie in the most literal sense. This is a colorful, live-action cartoon that's not supposed to be taken seriously, but it provides enough personality to stand out on its own. The dialogue isn’t always as clever or as funny as it thinks it is, and the first third of the picture rewinds and fast-forwards through the timeline for no other reason than to disguise the relative simplicity of the plot, but this spinoff is a charming, raucous action-movie bobble that’s loaded with cult appeal.
Grade: B
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.