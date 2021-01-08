The core of every great story is a character arc. For this reason, most screenplays focus on a point where the main character learns something about themself or the world they inhabit. In this regard, nothing could be more immediate and personal than the story of a man's journey from rock musician to living with deafness in 2020's indie hit, “Sound of Metal.”
Ruben (Riz Ahmed) tours the country in a converted motorhome with his girlfriend and bandmate Lou (Olivia Cooke). Together they collaborate as a two-piece noise-rock/punk outfit, in which Ruben loud plays drums and Lou makes a rebellious racket on guitars and vocals. Ruben’s life is forever altered when he suddenly slips into severe hearing loss, leading to permanent deafness. having struggled with four years of sobriety, the uncertainty about Ruben’s future in the band and his relationship forces him to quickly seek help at a sober house for the hearing impaired. There he meets Joe (Paul Raci), a care worker who assists Ruben while he navigated the emotional toll this change has wrought while also teaching him about the positive aspects and the unifying community that exists among the hearing impaired.
This film primarily functions as an actor’s showcase, and as such, Ahmed fully arrives with this deep and impactful performance. He plays every scene with a rawness and authenticity that exposes the character’s inner battles without explaining every thought in every given situation through exposition. Ahmed learned both how to sign and drum for this performance, but his real strength is in the tension he creates with a posture that projects strength and determination while his eyes scream in terror and frustration.
Likewise, Cooke is effective in her supporting role. The examination of her character Lou, through a professional and romantic life tangled in post-sobriety codependence, weaves its way into Ruben’s arc in interesting and conflicting ways.
Depending on how you decide to watch the movie — the release is available to stream on Amazon Prime — one of the key takeaways from the viewing experience is the aural landscape within the sound design. Director and co-writer Darius Marder lets the audience experience Ruben’s hearing loss by altering the sound mix with muffled effects that mimic his disconnection from the audio world. During key sequences, we hear things from the character’s perspective — sometimes people sound like they are underwater, sometimes things sound tinny and sharp, and sometimes the clatter of background noise becomes indistinguishable from the dialogue. Because of this technique, I highly recommend viewers either watch the film with a good sound set-up in their living room or through headphones to get the full effect.
While the movie is highly emotional and the performances are powerful in their way, “Sound of Metal” is a subtle, tempered drama more about the space between the words than the loud, table-flipping monologues that usually garner awards attention. This is an educational and cathartic experience, as well as one of the best films of the year.
Grade: A
Cassidy Robinson is a former Idaho State University student with a master’s degree in film studies from Orange County’s Chapman University. He is currently working as a media journalist in Los Angeles, California.