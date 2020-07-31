In our house, I always end up with leftover bread. Whether it’s hot dog or hamburger buns, or just the last few slices of a loaf of wheat or challah bread. Often, it is too much for just the two of us. So instead of it going to waste, I make one of my favorite treats — my simple bread pudding. This dessert (or breakfast) is so easy to make and it’s so homey and sweet. The simple egg and sugar custard bakes up light and fluffy and the nutmeg is just the right touch of spice. You can add raisins or nuts if you’d like and I will often top it off with a dollop of whipped topping or caramel sauce. However, this treat is simply delicious all on its own.
Belle’s Simple Bread Pudding
6 cups cubed stale bread
5 eggs, beaten
½ cup sugar
½ cup brown sugar
4 cups milk
1 teaspoon vanilla
1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
1 cup raisins (optional)
¾ cup chopped nuts (optional)
Whipped topping or caramel sauce (optional)
Place the cubed bread evenly into a 9x13 baking dish that’s been sprayed with cooking spray (add the raisins and/or nuts too, if you’re using them). In a large bowl, mix together the beaten eggs, sugars, milk, vanilla and nutmeg. Pour over the bread in the pan and let it soak for at least an hour. Bake at 350°F for 45-50 minutes or until the top is set. Cool slightly before serving. Top with some whipped topping or caramel sauce if desired.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of eight. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.talesofthedinnerbelle.com.