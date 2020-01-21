Based on stories he heard from his grandfather, Sam Mendes’ “1917” is a fantastic example of film as an art. Demanding to be seen on the big screen, the film is made all the more memorable by the unique creative decision to make the film appear like it is only one shot. An impressive technical feat, that decision makes the movie all the more immersive, making the audience feel as if they are running, fighting and hiding with them. Deeply moving and well-written, "1917" is well worth the price of a theater ticket to see.
In the height of the first World War, two young British soldiers named Lance Cpl. Schofield and Lance Cpl. Blake (played by the brilliant George Mackay and Dean-Charles Chapman) are sent on an incredibly difficult overnight mission across enemy territory in the north of France. Setting out immediately, the two are tasked with delivering a message to stop a deadly attack that could save the lives of 1,600 men, one of them Blake’s brother. Traveling through trenches, battlefields and destroyed towns, they see the destruction and tragedy war wreaks upon all lives. Meeting a variety of people on their journey across enemy territory, Schofield and Blake hear stories and share experiences they will never forget.
Truly audacious, the direction, acting, cinematography, editing and score are near perfect. Enhanced by Thomas Newman’s beautifully powerful score, "1917" seamlessly transitions between the moments of chaos and quiet, smoothly elevating the film and increasing its emotional depth, allowing Blake and Schofield’s feelings of intense fear and desperation to truly seep off the screen and into the hearts of the audience. While the coincidences that are integral to the plot may feel too convenient for some, there is no doubt that the rest of the production is brilliantly crafted.
Though the story itself is very straightforward and easy to understand, it uses its unique perspective to keep the film, and audience, grounded as the two young men undertake their grueling odyssey. With meticulous attention to detail, the sense of impending doom that looms over the film creates a daunting, often somber environment. Though the emotional and tonal comparisons to “Dunkirk” are present, “1917” is strongly its own film in character, setting, production and story. Incredibly moving, "1917" is well deserving of the good press it has received.
Grade: A
Rose Dunton, originally of Nampa, has been living in Pocatello for the past five years. Proficient in Japanese, she is an avid film buff.